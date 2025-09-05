Aerospace Testing Market 2033: Trends That Will Transform the Sector

Aerospace Testing Market Growth & Trends

The global aerospace testing market size is anticipated to reach USD 9,896.9 million by 2033 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributed to the increasing emphasis on sustainable aviation technologies.

As environmental concerns intensify and regulatory frameworks become more stringent, aerospace manufacturers invest heavily in alternative propulsion systems, lightweight materials, and energy-efficient designs. These innovations necessitate comprehensive testing protocols to ensure safety, performance, and compliance with international standards, thereby contributing significantly to market expansion.

The rising adoption of advanced materials such as carbon fiber composites and high-strength alloys is also expected to drive market growth. These materials offer superior performance characteristics, including reduced weight and enhanced durability, essential for modern aircraft. However, their integration into aerospace systems requires rigorous testing to validate their structural integrity under various operational conditions, further driving demand for specialized testing services.

The market also benefits from increased global investment in defense and space exploration. Governments and private entities are accelerating the development of next-generation military aircraft, satellites, and space vehicles, all of which require extensive testing to ensure mission readiness and operational reliability. This trend is particularly pronounced in North America and the Asia Pacific regions, where defense budgets and space programs are expanding rapidly.

The expansion of commercial aviation, driven by rising air travel demand and the proliferation of low-cost carriers, contributes to the increased need for aerospace testing. As airlines seek to modernize fleets and maintain high safety standards, testing becomes indispensable during aircraft development and throughout the lifecycle of maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations.

The market players are focusing on various strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance, in December 2024, DEKRA Sweden acquired Force Aerospace Testing AB, a prominent Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) firm specializing in aviation and aerospace. This strategic acquisition reinforces DEKRA’s leadership in the Swedish and Danish markets, expanding its expertise and testing range in essential aerospace inspection services.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By testing type, the material testing segment led the market, holding the largest revenue share of 32.5% in 2024.

Based on application, the avionics & electronics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

By aviation type, commercial aviation accounted for the prominent revenue share in 2024.

By end use, the OEMs segment held the dominant position in the market and accounted for the leading revenue share of 39.7% in 2024.

North America dominated the global aerospace testing market with the largest revenue share of 38.3% in 2024, driven by the increasing complexity of aerospace systems, including electric propulsion, AI-driven avionics, hypersonic applications, and autonomous systems, which demand specialized testing methods to ensure safety and performance.

The aerospace testing market in the U.S. led the North America market and held the largest revenue share in 2024.

Aerospace Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aerospace testing market based on testing type, application, aviation type, end use, and region:

Testing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2033) Material Testing Environmental Testing Structural/Component Testing Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Testing Software Testing Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2033) Aircraft Structures Propulsion Systems Interiors Space Systems Avionics & Electronics

Aviation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2033) Commercial Aviation Military Aviation Space Exploration Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2033) OEMs MROs (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) Airlines & Defense Operators Government and Space Agencies Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2033) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Latin America Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE KSA South Africa



List of Key Players in the Aerospace Testing Market

Element Materials Application

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

Intertek Group plc

Applus+

TÜV SÜD

TÜV Rheinland

Eurofins Scientific

DEKRA

Bureau Veritas

MISTRAS Group

