Lucintel Forecasts the Global Space Based Edge Computing Market $2 billion by 2035

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global space based edge computing market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, military, and government markets. The global space based edge computing market is expected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 19.9% from 2025 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for a faster technology, expanding space exploration and utilization, and increasing adoption of wireless technology.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in space based edge computing market to 2030 by type (hardware, software, and services), applications (manufacturing, connectivity, autonomous vehicles, healthcare, and others), end use (commercial, military, government, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that hardware will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to high demand for sapecialized hardware and limited availability of cloud based solutions.

Within this market, commercial is expected to witness the highest growth.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing demand of satellite based services and existence of key players in this region.

Ramond.Space, Axiom Space, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise , Red Hat, Unibap are the major suppliers in the space based edge computing market.

