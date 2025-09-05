Lucintel Forecasts the Global Space Based Edge Computing Market $2 billion by 2035

Posted on 2025-09-05 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

CITY, Country, 2025-09-05 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global space based edge computing market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, military, and government markets. The global space based edge computing market is expected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 19.9% from 2025 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for a faster technology, expanding space exploration and utilization, and increasing adoption of wireless technology.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in space based edge computing market to 2030 by type (hardware, software, and services), applications (manufacturing, connectivity, autonomous vehicles, healthcare, and others), end use (commercial, military, government, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that hardware will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to high demand for sapecialized hardware and limited availability of cloud based solutions.

Within this market, commercial is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on space based edge computing market

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing demand of satellite based services and existence of key players in this region.

Ramond.Space, Axiom Space, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise , Red Hat, Unibap are the major suppliers in the space based edge computing market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Industrial Hemp Market

Large Size Graphite Electrode Market

Lithopone Market

Perfluorocarbon Market

Pheromones Market

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution