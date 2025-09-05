Lucintel Forecasts the Global Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market $17.9 billion by 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-09-05 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global prenatal testing & newborn screening market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and diagnostic center markets. The global prenatal testing & newborn screening market is expected to reach an estimated $17.9 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the growing prevalence of genetic disorders and rising cases of chromosome syndrome in babies.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in prenatal testing & newborn screening market to 2031 by diagnostic type (invasive and non-invasive), technology (screening technology and diagnostic technology), end use (hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)..

Lucintel forecasts that, within the diagnostic type category, non-invasive is expected to witness a higher growth over the forecast period due to its capacity to impose no risk to the fetus and lower the chance of miscarriage.

Within the end use category, hospital is expected to witness a higher growth over the forecast perioddue to growing patients preference for this facility to make informed decisions.

In terms of region, North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing number of genetic disorders cases and presence of favorable reimbursement policy in the region.

Perkinelmer, Natera, Invitae, Centogene, Cradle Genomics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Quest Diagnostics, Baebies, Ravgen, Eurofins Scientific are the major suppliers in the prenatal testing & newborn screening market.

