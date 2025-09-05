AI In Ophthalmology Market expansion fueled by retinal imaging tools

San Francisco, 1 September 2025, – The global AI in ophthalmology market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.36 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 36.79% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributed to the rapid technological advancements and rising healthcare demands.

The increasing prevalence of vision-related disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and cataracts also drives market growth. As the global population ages, the incidence of these conditions is climbing, creating an urgent need for faster, more accurate diagnostic tools. AI-powered systems are stepping in to meet this demand by analyzing complex retinal images with high precision, enabling early detection and timely intervention that can significantly reduce the risk of vision loss.

Integrating advanced imaging technologies like Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) with AI algorithms is also expected to boost market growth. These high-resolution imaging techniques provide detailed views of ocular structures, and when paired with machine learning models trained on vast datasets, they enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. AI’s ability to interpret subtle pathological changes often surpasses human capabilities in specific tasks, streamlining workflows and minimizing diagnostic errors. This has made AI an indispensable tool in ophthalmic diagnostics, particularly in resource-constrained settings with limited access to specialists.

The expansion of teleophthalmology is also fueling market growth. AI enables remote analysis of retinal images, facilitating diagnosis without needing in-person consultations. This is especially impactful in underserved regions, where portable AI-enabled screening devices improve access to care and help reduce avoidable blindness. Moreover, AI’s role in personalized treatment planning—by analyzing electronic health records, genetic data, and imaging results—adds another layer of value, allowing clinicians to tailor interventions to individual patient profiles.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on application, the disease detection and monitoring segment held the largest market share of over 60% in 2024.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud-based segment held the largest revenue share of over 85% in 2024.

Based on technology, the machine learning segment held the largest revenue share of over 35% in 2024 due to its efficacy in automating complex image analysis tasks integral to ophthalmic diagnostics.

North America AI in ophthalmology industry held the largest revenue share of over 54% in 2024.

The AI in ophthalmology industry in the U.S. held the largest market share in 2024.

