Smart Learning Market 2030: Gamification and Engagement Redefined

The global smart learning market size is anticipated to reach USD 177.43 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for online and remote learning tools has surged in response to the evolving needs of academic institutions and corporate environments, which drive market growth.

Learners today seek flexible, accessible, and personalized educational experiences, and smart learning platforms are rising to meet these expectations. The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices has further enabled this shift, allowing users to engage with educational content anytime and anywhere, enhancing convenience and engagement.

The rapid advancement of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics drives market growth. These innovations are being integrated into smart learning systems to create adaptive learning environments that respond to individual learner needs. AI-powered platforms can tailor content delivery, assess real-time performance, and provide instant feedback, making learning more efficient and effective.

Gamification also plays a pivotal role by transforming traditional learning into interactive and immersive experiences. By incorporating game-like elements such as rewards, challenges, and progress tracking, smart learning solutions boost motivation and retention among students and professionals alike.

Government support and policy initiatives aimed at digital education also fuel market expansion. Many countries invest heavily in digital infrastructure and promote smart classrooms to bridge educational gaps and improve learning outcomes. These efforts are complemented by the growing culture of bring-your-own-device (BYOD), which encourages learners to use their personal devices for educational purposes, further driving the adoption of smart learning technologies. Additionally, the rise of EdTech startups and increased funding from both public and private sectors are accelerating innovation and expanding the reach of smart learning solutions across diverse regions and demographics.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of offering, the hardware segment dominates the smart learning market with a revenue share of 41.0% in 2024.

By application, the asynchronous learning segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024.

By end use, the academic sector segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024.

North America dominated the market and accounted for 38.4% share in 2024.

The U.S. dominates the North American smart learning market, with significant spending from both government and private sectors.

In February 2025, Pearson and Amazon Web Services, Inc. expanded their collaboration to enhance AI-powered personalized learning for millions globally, focusing on higher education, virtual schools, and professional assessments.

List of Key Players in the Smart Learning Market

BYJU’S

Coursera, Inc.

Duolingo, Inc.

Edmodo, Inc.

Instructure, Inc.

Khan Academy, Inc.

Knewton, Inc. (John Wiley & Sons, Inc.)

Pearson

SMART Technologies ULC

Udemy, Inc.

