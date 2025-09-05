AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market fueled by telehealth adoption

San Francisco, 28 August 2025, – The global artificial intelligence in remote patient monitoring market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.51 billon by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 27.98% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Several factors influencing market growth are healthcare innovation, digital transformation, and demographic shifts.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and respiratory disorders. As healthcare systems grapple with increasing patient loads and limited resources, AI-enabled RPM offers a scalable solution for continuous monitoring, early detection, and proactive intervention—reducing hospital admissions and improving patient outcomes.

Expanding telehealth services has also played a pivotal role in accelerating adoption. With governments and healthcare providers embracing virtual care models, AI-powered RPM tools are becoming integral to modern healthcare delivery. Supportive legislation, such as the U.S. Telehealth Modernization Act and the European Health Data Space regulation, has laid the groundwork for seamless cross-border healthcare and data exchange, further boosting market momentum.

Technological advancements in wearable devices and sensor technologies transform patient data collection and analysis. Smartwatches, biosensors, and portable diagnostic tools now enable real-time tracking of vital signs, which AI algorithms can interpret to generate predictive insights and personalized care plans. This fusion of hardware and intelligent software makes healthcare more responsive, efficient, and patient-centric.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on component, AI-enabled devices segment held the largest revenue share of over 42% in 2024.

By clinical application, the diabetes management segment held the largest revenue share of over 19% in 2024.

By end use, the hospitals & health systems segment held the largest revenue share of over 29% in 2024.

North America artificial intelligence in remote patient monitoring market accounted for the largest revenue share of 50.66% in 2024.

Artificial intelligence in remote patient monitoring market in the U.S. held the largest market share in 2024.

List of Key Players in the Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market