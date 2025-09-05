Augmented Reality In E-Commerce Market Driven by Beauty Industry Adoption

The global augmented reality in e-commerce market size is anticipated to reach USD 38,548.9 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. A surge in demand for immersive and interactive shopping experiences is driving the market.

As consumers increasingly seek personalized and engaging ways to explore products online, AR technologies transform digital storefronts into dynamic environments where users can visualize items in real-world contexts. This capability not only enhances customer confidence in purchasing decisions but also reduces return rates, thereby improving operational efficiency for retailers.

Furthermore, the proliferation of smartphones and advancements in AR-enabled hardware and software have made these experiences more accessible to a broader audience. Retailers are leveraging AR to offer virtual try-ons for apparel, eyewear, and cosmetics, and 3D previews of furniture and home décor, allowing users to assess fit, style, and placement with unprecedented accuracy. These innovations reshape consumer expectations and set new standards for convenience and customization in online shopping.

The market also benefits from increased investment by e-commerce giants and tech companies aiming to differentiate their platforms through cutting-edge AR features. As competition intensifies, businesses prioritize user engagement and brand loyalty by integrating AR into mobile apps and websites. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift toward digital retail, further highlighting the value of AR in bridging the gap between physical and virtual shopping experiences. With continued technological evolution and growing consumer acceptance, AR is poised to become a cornerstone of the e-commerce landscape in the years ahead.

Download a free sample PDF of the Augmented Reality In E-Commerce Market Intelligence Study from Grand View Research.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By component, the hardware segment dominated the market with a market share of over 58% in 2024, owing to the rising adoption of AR-enabled devices such as smartphones, tablets, AR glasses, and head-mounted displays.

By display, the head-mounted display (HMD) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

By application, the virtual try-on solutions segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

In March 2025, Google LLC announced a definitive agreement to acquire Wiz, Inc., a leading cloud security platform. This acquisition enhances Google Cloud’s multi-cloud security and infrastructure resilience capabilities, critical for delivering secure and scalable augmented reality solutions.

List of Key Players in the Augmented Reality In E-Commerce Market