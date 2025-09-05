Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market Expansion Supported by Bioavailability Innovations

The global vitamin and mineral premixes market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.73 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is driven by a rising wave of health consciousness and the increasing demand for fortified foods and beverages.

Consumers today are more proactive about their well-being, seeking products that support immunity, energy, and overall nutritional balance. This shift in lifestyle and dietary preferences is prompting food and supplement manufacturers to incorporate tailored nutrient blends into their offerings, making premixes a vital component in functional foods, sports nutrition, and ready-to-drink products.

Preventive healthcare is another major force behind the market’s expansion. As individuals become more aware of the long-term benefits of micronutrient-rich diets, the appeal of vitamin and mineral premixes has surged. These blends offer a convenient and effective way to address nutritional gaps, especially in regions where deficiencies are prevalent. Governments and health organizations also play a role by implementing mandatory fortification programs to combat malnutrition, further boosting demand across developed and emerging economies.

The animal nutrition sector adds another layer of momentum to the market. With the industrialization of livestock farming and the growing focus on pet health, premixes are being used to enhance feed quality and ensure balanced animal nutrition. Additionally, innovations in bioavailability and formulation technologies are enabling manufacturers to create more efficient and customizable premix solutions, catering to diverse applications from infant nutrition to geriatric care.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By application, animal feed segment accounted for a 42.88% share of the global revenue in 2024.

By form, powder/dry segment accounted for a share of 75.16% in 2024.

By product, vitamin and mineral blends segment accounted for a 40.78% share of global revenue in 2024.

The Asia Pacific accounted for a share of 41.48% of the global market in 2024.

India is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

In November 2024, SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG presented nutrient premixes for meal replacement products and snacks at Food Ingredients Europe (FiE), showcasing solutions for the global food and beverage and dietary supplements industries.

Download a free sample PDF of the Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market Intelligence Study from Grand View Research.