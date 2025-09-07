ESL to Display Sustainable Power Technologies for Military Applications at OELS

Cranston, RI, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) is proud to announce its participation in the 6th Annual Operational Energy and Logistics Summit (OELS), taking place from September 23-25 in Honolulu, Hawaii. As an exhibitor, Electro Standards Laboratories will feature its advanced hybrid battery pack that supports pulsed power loads with high power and enhanced endurance to enable warfighter communications, directed energy, and energy resilience solutions.

The OELS Conference brings together experts and decision-makers from the Department of Defense, government agencies, and industry to collaborate on advancing solutions in energy, logistics, and sustainment for national defense operations. ESL’s presence at this year’s summit highlights its ongoing commitment to providing safe, reliable, and innovative power solutions to meet evolving operational challenges.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by ESL’s display to explore how our solutions contribute to resilient, deployable, and efficient energy systems in the field.

To learn more about Electro Standards Laboratories and our mission-driven technology solutions, visit: https://www.electrostandards.com/about-us/

