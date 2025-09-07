New Mexico Criminal Law Offices Offer Quality Defense for Individuals Facing Serious Drug Trafficking Charges

New Mexico Criminal Law Offices is an experienced firm who fights to protect the rights and futures of individuals across New Mexico who find themselves in complex situations.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — The lawyers at New Mexico Criminal Law Offices are strongly committed to defending individuals accused of drug trafficking in New Mexico. With nearly three decades of criminal defense experience, the firm provides aggressive representation for their clients, alongside personalized strategies and compassionate guidance. Clients confronting some of the most serious charges under state and federal law do not have to face those charges alone.

Drug trafficking charges cover more than large-scale operations. Under state law, trafficking includes manufacturing, distributing, selling, bartering, giving away, or possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute. Even when it is in small amounts. These charges can result in lengthy prison sentences, substantial fines, and lasting personal consequences.

A first-time state trafficking conviction can result in up to nine years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Second or subsequent convictions are classified as first-degree felonies, with potential penalties of up to 18 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. Federal charges often carry even harsher penalties, with possible decades-long or even life sentences and multi-million-dollar fines.

“Drug trafficking cases can be life-altering, and many clients come to us feeling overwhelmed and without hope,” said Jack Mkhitarian, owner of New Mexico Criminal Law Offices. “Our role is to fight tirelessly for their rights, challenge questionable evidence, and make sure every client’s side of the story is heard. No one should face these charges without a skilled advocate in their corner.”

The attorneys at New Mexico Criminal Law Offices craft defense strategies based on the unique circumstances of each case. They work to challenge evidence when necessary, demonstrate the lack of intent, contest mistaken identities, and identify other errors or claims against their clients. The firm’s extensive experience in drug trafficking cases, strong track record in New Mexico courts, and commitment to client communication set it apart. Every client receives individualized attention, clear guidance, and a defense strategy focused on achieving the best possible outcome.

A drug trafficking conviction can affect nearly every aspect of a person’s life. New Mexico Criminal Law Offices works to protect clients from both immediate penalties and long-term repercussions.

Those seeking representation or questions should reach out directly to New Mexico Criminal Law Offices to schedule a consultation or get clarification. You can learn more about the firm or request your free case review on their website. You can follow the firm through social media on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.