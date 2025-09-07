$1,084,055.13 Settlement Reached in Wrongful Termination and Disability Discrimination Case Against Federal Agency

New York, NY, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — In a significant victory for disability rights and workplace fairness, a final settlement of $1,084,055.13 has been awarded to Appellant, a former GS-12 Financial Management Analyst wrongfully removed from his position with the Department of Defense’s Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS).

The case, decided by the United States Merit Systems Protection Board, centered on the agency’s failure to provide reasonable accommodation for the employee’s diagnosed multiple sclerosis. Despite clear medical documentation supporting the need for flexible telework during flare-ups, the agency denied the request and subsequently terminated his employment.

The Board found that the agency’s actions violated the Rehabilitation Act by failing to properly engage in the interactive process and by refusing to grant an effective accommodation that would have enabled the employee to continue performing his duties. The ruling ordered full reinstatement, back pay with interest, and additional compensation, culminating in the $1,084,055.13 settlement.

“This outcome sends a powerful message that federal agencies must honor their legal obligations to employees with disabilities,” said Steve Newman, counsel for the appellant. “Our client’s perseverance not only secured justice for himself, but also set a precedent that will help protect other federal employees facing similar barriers.”

The settlement represents a complete reversal of the removal action and recognizes the substantial personal, professional, and financial harm endured as a result of the agency’s unlawful conduct.

Call to Action

This case is a powerful reminder that every employee has the right to a workplace free from discrimination — and that federal agencies have a legal duty to provide reasonable accommodations for disabilities. If you believe your rights have been violated, do not remain silent. Document everything, seek legal counsel, and take action.

Everyone deserves a fair, accessible workplace.

This $1.08M settlement proves that denying disability accommodations is not only wrong — it’s illegal.