Manplas Limited Sets the Standard in Custom Plastic Extrusion Manufacturing

Manplas Limited, a specialist Plastic Extrusion Manufacturers based in Manchester, is redefining the UK's approach to custom plastic sheet production with cutting-edge extrusion capabilities, eco-focused solutions, and an unmatched range of material options.

Industry-Leading Sheet Extrusion Capabilities in Manchester

With multiple on-site extrusion lines operating 24 hours a day, Manplas maintains full control over every stage of the manufacturing process. This continuous production model ensures consistent quality and faster turnaround times for customers across the UK.

Clients can specify exact sheet dimensions, roll formats, finishes, and colours. The team at Manplas also adjusts polymer content and integrates performance-enhancing additives on demand. Each extruded product is thermoformable, machinable, and ready for custom fabrication—ideal for high-performance and bespoke applications.

Comprehensive Polymer Options for Custom Applications

Manplas works with a robust portfolio of polymer types to meet the performance needs of any project.

These materials offer a broad range of properties from flexibility to high impact resistance. Custom blending and in-house colour matching allow Manplas to create a material profile tailored to each customer’s design brief and operational requirements.

Advanced Functional Additives for Performance Enhancement

Beyond material choice, Manplas enhances plastic sheets with specific additives to suit complex environments. Anti-static materials neutralise surface charges through a built-in static eliminator system, ensuring safe use in electronics or packaging.

Talc-filled materials provide improved rigidity and post-mould shape retention. For products requiring strong adhesion, the company offers Corona Treatment, which raises the sheet’s surface energy to improve printability and bonding. UV protection, flame retardants, and other additive options are also available upon request.

Eco-Friendly Manufacturing with End-of-Life Recycling

Manplas is at the forefront of sustainable manufacturing. Clients can request products containing 30%, 50%, 70%, or 100% recycled plastic. The company also accepts post-use plastics and skeletal waste, which are granulated on-site and re-extruded into new sheets.

This End-of-Life Recycling system reduces environmental impact and supports a true circular economy. Even recycled products can be tailored in size, colour, and surface finish to match brand and functional needs.

Serving Diverse Sectors with Custom Plastic Sheet Solutions

Manplas supplies extruded sheets to sectors including automotive, aerospace, catering, construction, and rail. Products are shaped, textured, and coloured to meet specific requirements across industries. Finishes range from smooth and patterned to custom leather effects.

Manufacturing is responsive and adaptable—ideal for both large-scale production and niche design work. Whether for interior automotive components or cladding panels in construction, Manplas delivers reliable, high-quality plastic solutions.

