Shreekant Patil Celebrates World Entrepreneurs’ Day at Guru Gobind Singh MBA College, Nashik

Nashik, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — On the occasion of World Entrepreneurs’ Day, Guru Gobind Singh MBA College, Nashik, hosted a special celebration at the GGSF Seminar Hall, to honor and inspire the spirit of entrepreneurship among students on August 21st, 2025. The event commenced at 11:00 a.m. and was inaugurated by serial entrepreneur, mentor, and consultant CEng. Shreekant Patil, who was invited as the Chief Guest for the occasion.

The program gathered over 100 enthusiastic students of BBA and MBA, alongside faculty members including Dr. Vijay Sarode, Mrs. Rida Kalim, Ms. Radhika S. Gaikwad, and Prof. Aditi Kulkarni. The event highlighted the importance of innovation, startups, and entrepreneurial development in nurturing India’s youth.

Shreekant Patil, Official Startup India Mentor, Consultant, and National Level Technical Team Member of BIS India, shared his journey as an entrepreneur and his valuable insights on building successful businesses. His keynote address focused on Government subsidy schemes, women empowerment, and the role of young professionals in realizing India’s vision of becoming a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

As a token of appreciation, Shreekant Patil was felicitated by Mrs. Rida Kalim, HOD, with a bouquet and a trophy. In his address, he assured students of his continued support, promising mentorship and guidance on initiatives like Startup India, Standup India, and the upcoming India Skills Competition 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, CEng. Shreekant Patil emphasized his mission to create new startups, empower women entrepreneurs, and provide hand-holding support for aspiring innovators. Leveraging his expertise as a DGFT-registered Chartered Engineer, he also highlighted his efforts to encourage young professionals to venture into exports and strengthen India’s global supply chain ecosystem.

The event concluded with an interactive session, where students gained practical insights and motivation to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality.