Japan IT Week Autumn 2025: Japan’s Leading IT & DX Show Returns This October

Tokyo, Japan, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan is proud to announce the return of Japan IT Week Autumn, the country’s most comprehensive IT and Digital Transformation (DX) exhibition. Set to open its doors on October 22–24 at Makuhari Messe, the event will host four specialised shows, each featuring targeted expos that reflect the rapid evolution of technology and the demand for transformation across industries.

Recognised as Japan’s leading IT and DX trade show, the exhibition serves as a central meeting point for professionals seeking the latest solutions, market insights, and collaborative opportunities across the digital economy.

Specialised Shows Driving Japan’s IT Sector

Japan IT Week Autumn is a one-stop destination for discovering technologies that are reshaping industries. The show spans four specialised exhibitions, each featuring a series of expos designed to cover the full spectrum of digital business needs, from system development to e-commerce operations.

Japan IT Week: Software & Application Development Expo, IoT & Edge Computing Expo, Information Security Expo, Data Center Expo, IT Talent Resourcing Expo, SysAdmin Empowerment Expo

Software & Application Development Expo, IoT & Edge Computing Expo, Information Security Expo, Data Center Expo, IT Talent Resourcing Expo, SysAdmin Empowerment Expo Japan DX Week: AI and Business Automation Expo, Office-work DX Expo, Data-Driven Management Expo, Deskless Work DX Expo

AI and Business Automation Expo, Office-work DX Expo, Data-Driven Management Expo, Deskless Work DX Expo Sales & Digital Marketing Week: Sales Digital Transformation Expo, Digital Marketing Expo

Sales Digital Transformation Expo, Digital Marketing Expo E-commerce & Store Week: E-commerce UI/UX Expo, E-commerce Management & Logistics Expo, Store Human Resource Expo, Store Management and Operation Expo

What’s New in 2025

The Autumn 2025 edition introduces two major features that underscore the show’s forward-looking direction:

AI Agent Arena (Japan DX Week) – Making its debut this October, this special zone is dedicated to AI agent-related products and technologies. It will spotlight companies pioneering intelligent automation and attract business leaders seeking to understand how AI agents can be integrated into real-world operations. Visitors will also find here development support technologies and ready-to-use templates, giving DX leaders, system administrators, and retail managers a practical look at how AI agents are being implemented today.

– Making its debut this October, this special zone is dedicated to AI agent-related products and technologies. It will spotlight companies pioneering intelligent automation and attract business leaders seeking to understand how AI agents can be integrated into real-world operations. Visitors will also find here development support technologies and ready-to-use templates, giving DX leaders, system administrators, and retail managers a practical look at how AI agents are being implemented today. Japan Startup Summit – Responding to industry demand for stronger startup ecosystems, this newly created zone will provide affordable exhibition options, booth decorations, and speaking opportunities to early-stage companies. This special area will showcase emerging startups in IT, DX, and digital business. For visitors, it’s a rare chance to connect with founders and discover solutions that are not yet widely available in Japan.

A Global Hub for Growth and Connection

Beyond the exhibition floor, Japan IT Week Autumn will feature free lectures and seminars from industry experts, offering attendees insights into the latest trends in IT, DX, AI, sales, and e-commerce. These sessions complement the extensive networking and business-matching opportunities that have made the event a must-attend for IT professionals and corporate decision-makers.

“Japan IT Week Autumn remains a key event for IT and DX innovation in Japan,” said Mr. Kenji Okabe, Show Director of Japan IT Week, RX Japan. “With new additions like the AI Agent Arena and the Japan Startup Summit, we’re making sure the exhibition stays comprehensive and continues to drive the future of the digital landscape.”

