Fox-Taxi Expands Services with New Features in Uber Clone App

Rojkat, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Fox-Taxi, a leading Uber Clone App, has introduced a host of new services designed to enhance the on-demand ride experience. The update adds multiple ride options, ensuring flexibility, affordability, and convenience for all users while maintaining a seamless, real-time booking experience.

With these additions, Fox-Taxi now provides a comprehensive suite of services including Taxi Ride, Intercity Service, Bike Ride, Taxi Bidding, Taxi Pool, and Rent Car, making it a truly multi-service Uber Clone App that caters to every transportation need.

New Services and Features Include:

Taxi Ride:

Hassle-free taxi rides in the local area for comfortable and enjoyable trips.



Instant Taxi Booking, Real-time GPS Tracking, Multiple Payment Options, Estimated Fare Calculation, Driver & Ride Ratings, and 24/7 Availability.

Intercity Service:

Book long-distance rides between cities at competitive rates.



Features include Flexible Routes, Easy Round-Trip Bookings, Comfortable Vehicles, Cost-effective for Groups, Real-Time Trip Tracking, and Door-to-Door Service.

Bike Ride:

Quick and budget-friendly travel for short-distance commutes.



Highlights include Quick Travel, Convenient Helmet Availability, Low Cost, Beat Traffic with Ease, Location Tracking, and Eco-Friendly Travel Option.

Taxi Bidding:

Users can choose rides based on competitive bids from drivers.



Features include Real-Time Ride Bidding, Transparent Pricing, Choose Your Preferred Driver, Instant Booking Confirmation, Reduced Idle Time for Drivers, and Increased Engagement.

Taxi Pool:

Share rides with others traveling in the same direction to save money and reduce traffic.

Includes Affordable Shared Rides, Reduce Traffic Congestion, Eco-Friendly Travel, Ride Search with Filters, Ideal for Daily Commutes, and Split Fare Options.

Rent Car:

Rent a car for a few hours or days with a wide range of vehicle options.



Features include Hourly and Daily Rentals, Affordable Pricing Plans, Easy Booking and Management, Freedom to Drive Your Way, and Ideal for Business or Leisure Trips.

With these updates, Fox-Taxi strengthens its position as a complete Uber Clone App solution, offering multi-service transportation options for urban and intercity travel. The platform ensures users enjoy flexibility, convenience, and cost-efficiency while allowing drivers and administrators to manage services seamlessly.