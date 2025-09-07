Fox-Taxi Expands Services with New Features in Uber Clone App

Posted on 2025-09-07 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Rojkat, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Fox-Taxi, a leading Uber Clone App, has introduced a host of new services designed to enhance the on-demand ride experience. The update adds multiple ride options, ensuring flexibility, affordability, and convenience for all users while maintaining a seamless, real-time booking experience.

With these additions, Fox-Taxi now provides a comprehensive suite of services including Taxi Ride, Intercity Service, Bike Ride, Taxi Bidding, Taxi Pool, and Rent Car, making it a truly multi-service Uber Clone App that caters to every transportation need.

New Services and Features Include:

Taxi Ride:

  • Hassle-free taxi rides in the local area for comfortable and enjoyable trips.
  • Instant Taxi Booking, Real-time GPS Tracking, Multiple Payment Options, Estimated Fare Calculation, Driver & Ride Ratings, and 24/7 Availability.

Intercity Service:

  • Book long-distance rides between cities at competitive rates.
  • Features include Flexible Routes, Easy Round-Trip Bookings, Comfortable Vehicles, Cost-effective for Groups, Real-Time Trip Tracking, and Door-to-Door Service.

Bike Ride:

  • Quick and budget-friendly travel for short-distance commutes.
  • Highlights include Quick Travel, Convenient Helmet Availability, Low Cost, Beat Traffic with Ease, Location Tracking, and Eco-Friendly Travel Option.

Taxi Bidding:

  • Users can choose rides based on competitive bids from drivers.
  • Features include Real-Time Ride Bidding, Transparent Pricing, Choose Your Preferred Driver, Instant Booking Confirmation, Reduced Idle Time for Drivers, and Increased Engagement.

Taxi Pool:

  • Share rides with others traveling in the same direction to save money and reduce traffic. 
  • Includes Affordable Shared Rides, Reduce Traffic Congestion, Eco-Friendly Travel, Ride Search with Filters, Ideal for Daily Commutes, and Split Fare Options.

Rent Car:

  • Rent a car for a few hours or days with a wide range of vehicle options.
  • Features include Hourly and Daily Rentals, Affordable Pricing Plans, Easy Booking and Management, Freedom to Drive Your Way, and Ideal for Business or Leisure Trips.

With these updates, Fox-Taxi strengthens its position as a complete Uber Clone App solution, offering multi-service transportation options for urban and intercity travel. The platform ensures users enjoy flexibility, convenience, and cost-efficiency while allowing drivers and administrators to manage services seamlessly.

