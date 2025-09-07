The new industry ranking for AT insurance has just been released by RealRate

These are the top-rated companies in the 2025 AT Insurance rankings, measured by Economic Capital Ratio:

The complete rating of 11 companies in the AT insurance industry is published on RealRate website https://realrate.ai/ranking-area/2025-at-insurance/

2 companies achieved the sought-after ‘Top-Rated’ seal.

Grazer Wechselseitige Versicherung AG (GRAWE), founded in 1828 and headquartered in Graz, is one of Austria’s oldest and most respected insurance providers, operating as part of a wider group with insurance, banking, and real estate. The company employs around 5,000 people group-wide, with about 1,600 in Austria, and manages approximately 2.7 million contracts in its home market. The company’s total assets were €7.7 billion in 2024, with assets under management at €38.8 billion. The company’s Economic Capital Ratio, given in the ranking table, is 29%, being 16% points above the market average of 13%.

The second top-rated company, Niederösterreichische Versicherung AG was founded in 1923, provides fire insurance coverage primarily to the agricultural sector in Lower Austria. As of 2024, the company employs about 670 staff, and it generated premium revenues (Umsatz) of €435.2 million, reflecting strong growth and market leadership in the region. The company’s Economic Capital Ratio, given in the ranking table, is 28%, being 15% points above the market average of 13%.

CEO Dr. Holger Bartel: “The Austrian insurance sector stands on a robust and resilient foundation. The industry is valued at approximately €18.5 billion in 2025 and is showing steady growth, with broader estimates placing the life and non-life insurance market at USD 28.54 billion this year and projecting it to reach USD 47.11 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 10.55%.

The general insurance market overall is expected to grow at more than 5% CAGR between 2024 and 2028. Growth is driven by Austria’s aging population, which fuels demand for life, retirement, and long-term care products, as well as rising disposable incomes that boost uptake across both life and non-life lines.

The Austrian insurance industry in 2025 is undergoing a period of transformation shaped by digitalization, demographic change, and shifting economic conditions. Insurers are increasingly adopting AI, automation, and digital platforms to enhance underwriting, claims processing, and customer engagement, while personalization and on-demand insurance products are becoming key differentiators.

At the same time, climate change and sustainability imperatives are pushing insurers to develop ESG-linked and parametric insurance solutions. On the other hand, competition remains intense, with large international groups and strong regional players battling for market share, leading to pressures that could drive further consolidation. The industry also continues to grapple with the legacy of low interest rates that constrain investment returns, forcing insurers to diversify into alternative assets.

RealRate is an international rating agency based in Santa Clara and Berlin, founded in 2021. Using cutting-edge explainable Artificial Intelligence, we provide fair company ratings, avoiding any conflicts of interest. Combining AI and expert knowledge, financial strength is evaluated based on published annual reports. RealRate provides rankings for dozens of industries, like insurance, IT, real estate, food, and pharma. Only the best-rated companies are awarded the RealRate Top-Rated seal.

