Bond Rees Launches Specialist Corporate Surveillance Service to Protect Businesses from Internal Threats

London, UK, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees, the UK’s leading private investigation and corporate intelligence agency, has today announced the launch of its enhanced Corporate Surveillance Service, designed to help businesses protect against internal threats, safeguard assets, and uphold compliance with restrictive covenants.

In an era where insider threats are one of the most significant risks facing organisations, Bond Rees’ Corporate Surveillance Service provides discreet, professional monitoring to identify and address harmful behaviour before it escalates. The service has been developed to respond to rising concerns among business leaders about theft, data breaches, and contractual violations by employees and former staff members.

The service is tailored to support organisations across all sectors by:

Preventing Theft and Loss – Surveillance helps detect and deter theft of physical property, intellectual property, and sensitive business data.

Monitoring Compliance – Bond Rees provides intelligence on whether employees or ex-employees are breaching restrictive covenants, including soliciting clients, sharing trade secrets, or working with competitors.

Supporting Legal Action – Clear, documented evidence is gathered to strengthen disciplinary procedures, litigation, or employment tribunal cases.

Protecting Reputation and Profitability – By addressing risks early, companies can avoid costly damage to their brand, revenue, and stakeholder trust.

“Internal misconduct is one of the most difficult risks for businesses to manage, as it often goes undetected until significant damage has occurred,” said Aaron Bond, Managing Director of Bond Rees. “Our Corporate Surveillance Service gives business leaders the tools and intelligence they need to identify bad actors, protect their assets, and act decisively with evidence-backed assurance.”

Bond Rees employs highly trained investigators with backgrounds in law enforcement, intelligence, and corporate investigations. Using state-of-the-art surveillance techniques and technology, the agency ensures all evidence is obtained lawfully, ethically, and with absolute discretion.

With offices across the UK and a proven track record in private and corporate investigations, Bond Rees is uniquely positioned to provide businesses with the assurance that they can operate securely and confidently, even in challenging circumstances.

About Bond Rees:

Bond Rees is the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, with a nationwide network of experienced investigators. The agency specialises in delivering actionable intelligence and evidence for individuals, law firms, and businesses, with a reputation built on discretion, professionalism, and results.

Press Contact:

Aaron Bond

bondrees@gmail.com

0800 002 9468

https://www.bondrees.com