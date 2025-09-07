Leslie Brashear adds to her Brazil Collection with Photos from Belo Horizonte

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Travel photographer Leslie Brashear announced today the addition of new photos added to her Brazil photo collection as well as additions to her South America collection. These photos are now available on her photography website, lesliebrashearphotos.com. These additions are the result of her recent visit to Florianópolis, Belo Horizonte, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she captured architecture, nature, cityscapes, and sunsets, and continues to add to her collection through September of this year.

In December 2023, Leslie Brashear embarked on a new lifestyle as a full-time traveler, reigniting her passion for exploring and capturing the world’s beauty. This June, she visited Brazil for the first time, documenting its captivating scenes through her lens.

A Few Highlights of the New Photos Include:

Egrets in Shallow Water: This idyllic setting near Armaçao Beach is a perfect snapshot of the untouched beauty and calm that define the Brazilian coast.

Urban Density Under Night Skies: A vibrant cityscape comes alive at night in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, with a densely packed array of high-rise buildings glowing in a spectrum of color.

Beauty Beyond the Wire: Captured during a walk through the neighborhoods of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, this image tells a story of urban life and its contrasts.

“I’m thrilled to share these new photographs of more of this amazing country with my audience,” said Leslie Brashear. “Brazil has so much to offer, visually, and being able to share my photos is important to me. I hope my photos inspire others to appreciate the beauty of these places as much as I do.”

Photos from Leslie Brashear’s Brazil collection is available for purchase in various formats, including canvas prints, framed prints, metal prints, and more. Each piece is crafted with the utmost attention to detail, ensuring that every photograph is a testament to her dedication to the art of photography.

Explore the Brazil Collection:

To view the Brazil collection, visit lesliebrashearphotos.com/Brazil.

Explore Updated Collections:

South America

Latest Work

Each purchase comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, making it easy for art enthusiasts to bring a piece of Brazil into their homes.

About Leslie Brashear:

Leslie Brashear is a passionate travel photographer who has recently rediscovered the joy of capturing the world’s beauty. From her early days as a photo lab technician to becoming a fulltime traveler, Leslie’s work reflects her deep appreciation for the art of photography and storytelling. Her collections showcase the essence of some of her favorite places around the globe, inspiring others to see the world through her lens.

For more information, visit lesliebrashearphotos.com or contact Leslie Brashear at leslie@lesliebrashear.com.

