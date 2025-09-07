Local Grand Rapids Shuttle Service Announces 24/7 Availability for Travelers

Grand Rapids, United States, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Holland Car Transportation, a trusted name in reliable and affordable transportation, is proud to announce the launch of its 24/7 Grand Rapids shuttle service, making it easier than ever for travelers to get to and from the airport, hotels, events, and surrounding destinations at any time of day or night.

With travel needs constantly changing, especially for those catching early flights, late-night arrivals, or last-minute events, the team at Holland Car Transportation recognized the demand for a round-the-clock solution. This expansion in service hours is designed to provide safe, dependable, and on-time shuttle transportation for both residents and visitors in Grand Rapids.

“We understand that travel doesn’t always happen during standard business hours,” said a spokesperson for Holland Car Transportation. “By offering 24/7 availability, we’re making sure our customers have access to a reliable Grand Rapids shuttle service whenever they need it.”

Meeting Every Traveler’s Need

The company’s Grand Rapids shuttle service is ideal for:

  • Airport transfers to and from Gerald R. Ford International Airport 
  • Corporate transportation for business travelers and conferences 
  • Group shuttles for events, weddings, and tours 
  • Local rides across Grand Rapids and surrounding areas 

Whether customers are traveling alone or with a group, Holland Car Transportation provides comfortable, well-maintained vehicles and professional drivers dedicated to delivering a smooth travel experience.

Convenience and Comfort

In addition to 24/7 availability, Holland Car Transportation has streamlined its online booking system, allowing customers to schedule rides in advance with just a few clicks. This commitment to convenience is paired with transparent pricing, so customers know they’re getting a fair and competitive rate for their shuttle service.

Serving Grand Rapids and Beyond

Holland Car Transportation doesn’t just serve the city limits. Their shuttle service extends throughout West Michigan, making it a trusted choice for those traveling to nearby towns, special events, or tourist attractions. The combination of reliability, comfort, and flexibility has earned the company a strong reputation as one of the best Grand Rapids shuttle service providers.

Contact Information

For more details or to schedule a ride, please contact:

Holland Car Transportation
 Phone: (616) 802-0512
 Website: https://www.hollandcartransportationservice.com/grand-rapids

