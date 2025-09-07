A&G Electric Urges Sacramento Businesses to Act Now Before Federal Solar Tax Credit Decreases

Sacramento, California, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — A&G Electric, a trusted commercial electrical company serving Sacramento for over 20 years, is alerting business owners, contractors, and property managers to the upcoming changes to the federal Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC). With current rates set to decrease in the coming years, now is the time for businesses to take action to maximize their savings and achieve long-term energy efficiency.

The ITC has been one of the most influential federal incentives driving solar adoption across the country. Under current law, commercial projects that begin construction this year are eligible for the full tax credit. However, unless Congress extends the program at its current level, the credit will start to decrease—or in some cases expire—impacting the return on investment for businesses considering solar energy.

“Many businesses don’t realize that waiting even a year to move forward with a solar project could mean losing out on thousands of dollars in tax savings,” said a spokesperson for A&G Electric. “The ITC has been a powerful tool for reducing upfront costs, and with the scheduled decrease, businesses that delay will pay more out of pocket in the long run.”

For over two decades, A&G Electric has been a trusted partner in helping local businesses reduce energy costs, enhance efficiency, and ensure reliable operations. From design and installation to ongoing electrical services, the company provides turnkey solutions that allow business owners to focus on growth while A&G Electric handles the technical work.

The upcoming ITC changes highlight the urgency for businesses in Sacramento and the surrounding region to evaluate their solar and energy efficiency opportunities now. By starting projects under the current credit rate, businesses can lock in maximum savings, reduce their utility costs, and make strides toward achieving their sustainability goals.

“A solar investment is not only about reducing costs today—it’s about positioning your business for stability and resilience in the future,” the spokesperson added. “With rising energy prices, there’s never been a better time to make the switch, and we’re here to guide clients through the entire process.”

A&G Electric is urging commercial clients to begin planning their projects immediately to ensure they qualify for the full ITC benefits before the scheduled decrease in the tax credit. The company’s team of experts is available to assess energy needs, design tailored systems, and manage every step of the installation and integration process.

Businesses interested in learning more about how the ITC can benefit them, or about A&G Electric’s comprehensive commercial electrical services, are encouraged to contact the company directly at (916) 715-5256.