Advantagy Expands to Sacramento, Bringing Enterprise-Level Marketing to Startups & SaaS Founders

Sacramento, California, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Advantagy has opened a new Sacramento office to meet the growing demand from startups and SaaS founders, giving them a presence in the tech-rich culture of Northern California. The move brings hands-on senior leadership and full-stack execution to services such as fractional CMO, SEO, lead generation, and brand launch.

With a track record of driving results from their global team, Advantagy’s expansion into Sacramento gives emerging companies access to veteran marketing leadership right where they’re building and scaling.

“Sacramento is becoming one of the most exciting places to grow as a startup,” said Pete Tkachuk, Managing Partner at Advantagy. “We don’t just want to advise from a distance, we want to be on the ground where startups are growing, to roll up our sleeves and help them push their new ideas forward. Our model is simple: fractional leadership, full-scale execution. By being here, we can plug in quickly, focus on what drives growth, and scale what works—right alongside founders.”

Why Sacramento (and why now)

According to the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, the region’s startup scene is accelerating: $12.3B in growth capital in the last five years, 16 VC/angel funds, 20+ accelerators/incubators, and it sits just 90 miles from the Bay Area for investor access.

UC Davis also inaugurated Aggie Square, a $1.1 billion innovation district connecting research with startups, further strengthening the local pipeline.

“One of the biggest advantages of Sacramento is cost,” said Pete. “Founders can stretch their budgets up to 30% further here while still staying close to Bay Area investors—that extra runway makes all the difference in the early years.”

Advantagy Solves the Problems that Actually Matter to Founders

For startups, marketing isn’t just about brand awareness—it’s about building traction, attracting investment, and scaling efficiently in competitive markets. By blending Fortune 5000-level marketing systems with the agility of a startup cycle, Advantagy helps SaaS founders and early-stage companies extend their runway, accelerate adoption, and grow with precision.

Advantagy’s offerings are designed to meet startups where they are and scale alongside them, including:

SaaS conversion gaps: The median SaaS landing page Conversion Rate (CVR) is ~3.8%, which is significantly below the 6.6% all-industry baseline, highlighting the importance of clear messaging and effective page structure. Our CRO Audits and Conversion-Optimized Landing Pages address that gap.



The median SaaS landing page Conversion Rate (CVR) is ~3.8%, which is significantly below the 6.6% all-industry baseline, highlighting the importance of clear messaging and effective page structure. Our and address that gap. Search-driven buying: B2B buyers conduct ~12 searches before engaging a vendor, meaning specialized SEO for SaaS and Startups , thought leadership content , and AEO/GEO-aware content architecture are non-negotiable if you want to be discovered before the demo.



B2B buyers conduct ~12 searches before engaging a vendor, meaning specialized , , and content architecture are non-negotiable if you want to be discovered before the demo. Ad efficiency & recovery: Retargeting brings back evaluators who aren’t ready on first touch; studies show retargeted visitors are ~43% more likely to convert . We deploy Retargeting Ads to lower blended CAC and capture second-look demand.



brings back evaluators who aren’t ready on first touch; studies show retargeted visitors are ~43% . We deploy to lower blended CAC and capture second-look demand. Own your list, own your runway: Email Automation remains a top ROI engine, with a return of approximately $70 per $1 invested—critical for capital-efficient growth.

How Advantagy engages with SaaS teams

Advantagy combines the discipline and systems of enterprise marketing with the agility startups need to move fast—without the red tape. The firm offers founders the strategic expertise of a Fractional CMO and the execution power of a whole marketing team in one partner, supported by proven frameworks tailored to each stage and goal.

Its focus extends beyond short-term campaigns, helping companies lay the foundations for long-term scalability and resilience. Behind the scenes, Advantagy balances advanced tools (including AI) with deep expertise in Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), ensuring every decision blends data, technology, and the human insight that drives real growth.

“Startups need partners who understand both speed and scale,” Tkachuk added. “Our role is to help founders and their teams focus on product and growth while we handle the systems that get them there.”

Services now available from the Sacramento office

SEO for SaaS (plus technical SEO and AEO/GEO-ready content frameworks)

(plus technical and frameworks) Fractional CMO (strategic leadership + GTM)

(strategic leadership + GTM) Brand Launch (positioning, narrative, visual system, investor-ready story)

(positioning, narrative, visual system, investor-ready story) Lead Gen (full-funnel demand programs)

(full-funnel demand programs) Conversion-Optimized Landing Pages

CRO Audits (research, experimentation, and speed-to-signal roadmaps)

(research, experimentation, and speed-to-signal roadmaps) Retargeting Ads (Google, social, and high-intent lists)

(Google, social, and high-intent lists) Email Automation (nurtures, onboarding, lifecycle, and reactivation)

(nurtures, onboarding, lifecycle, and reactivation) Thought Leadership Content (category education, founder POVs, research)

(category education, founder POVs, research) Content Marketing (product stories, enablement, distribution)

Advantagy’s Sacramento presence reinforces its commitment to the region’s startup community. By working closely with founders across Northern California, the firm focuses on turning clarity into traction and then scaling it.

Its approach blends strategic leadership with executional depth, helping early-stage teams cut through the noise, extend their runway, and grow with confidence.

Startups and SaaS companies interested in exploring how Advantagy can accelerate their marketing efforts are invited to schedule a consultation and experience how the right partner can make all the difference.

About Advantagy



Advantagy is a hands-on marketing partner for startups and SaaS companies. We combine fractional C-suite leadership with full-stack execution—backed by enterprise-grade systems and a bias toward speed. From SEO for SaaS, CRO, and Email Automation to Brand Launch, Lead Gen, and Thought Leadership, Advantagy helps founders build durable, scalable growth strategies.