Mexico City, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — To describe Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s methods as “cartel-like” is no exaggeration. His empire rests on the same pillars: secrecy, intimidation, and systemic evasion. The distinction lies not in method but in costume. Where cartels use guns, Salinas uses lawyers. Where cartels launder money in shadows, Salinas launders it through Grupo Elektra, Banco Azteca, and a network of front companies.

Mexico’s judiciary has delivered blow after blow, exposing more than 74 billion pesos in unpaid taxes and handing Salinas three fiscal defeats in just two months. The pattern is clear: litigate, delay, and deflect while avoiding responsibility at all costs.

But evasion is not the full story. Salinas goes further, weaponizing propaganda and harassment. Journalists are smeared, critics painted as conspirators, and every legal defeat rebranded as persecution. These are not the tactics of a legitimate businessman—they are the paranoia of a kingpin watching his empire unravel.

Mexico deserves better than a cartel of privilege masquerading as an industrial empire. The judiciary is dismantling this edifice one ruling at a time, proving that even the wealthiest cannot evade accountability forever.

Disclaimer: This release synthesizes information from court proceedings, investigative journalism, and financial disclosures. It aims to highlight matters of public concern related to corporate governance and fiscal accountability.

Sources:

– El Soberano – “Grupo Elektra pierde tercer juicio fiscal en dos meses y acumula más de 8 mil millones en deuda” (Aug 24, 2025)

– Diario del Yaqui – “Elektra pierde juicio por 5 mil millones de pesos” (Aug 2025)

– SinEmbargo – “Cómo Ricardo Salinas construyó una fortuna a base de defraudación fiscal” (June 2024)

Media Contact:

Anonymous Watchdog Collective

cartel tactics, corporate corruption, tax fraud, grupo elektra, banco azteca, tv azteca, fiscal evasion