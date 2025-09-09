U.S. DHA Market Leaders Focus on Global Expansion for Stronger Presence

The U.S. DHA market size was valued at USD 352.11 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 478.65 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2030. Growth is largely driven by rising consumer awareness of the health benefits linked to omega-3 fatty acids. With greater recognition of their role in supporting brain and heart health, demand for DHA-rich products has increased significantly.

The dietary supplement industry remains a key driver, as consumers actively pursue natural solutions to improve overall well-being. Beyond supplements, the use of omega-3s in functional foods and beverages is gaining traction, providing health-conscious individuals with convenient options. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend by launching innovative products that align with the demand for nutrition-focused and wellness-promoting ingredients.

Additionally, favorable government policies supporting dietary supplements are bolstering market expansion. With consumers continuing to prioritize health and sustainability, the long-term outlook remains strong. Ongoing innovation and a focus on sustainable sourcing are further shaping DHA as a vital component of the health and wellness market.

Key Market Insights

By Source: The marine segment dominated with the largest revenue share of 70.09% in 2024. Fish oil and other marine sources remain the traditional and primary suppliers of DHA.

By Application: The nutraceutical segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 93.90% in 2024, reflecting DHA’s widespread adoption as a critical ingredient in nutraceutical products that deliver benefits beyond basic nutrition.

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. DHA Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 352.11 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 478.65 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.2%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the leading players in the market include AK BIOPHARM CO., LTD., Bizen Chemical Co., Ltd., Corbion, Croda International Plc, Epax, Glentham Life Sciences Limited, Haihang Industry, KD Pharma Group SA, LKT Laboratories, and Nissui.

AK BioPharm Co., Ltd. specializes in omega-3 fatty acids and produces various unsaturated fatty acids, including Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA). The company also offers Omega-7 and arachidonic acid products, reinforcing its strong position in the biopharmaceutical sector.

specializes in omega-3 fatty acids and produces various unsaturated fatty acids, including Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA). The company also offers Omega-7 and arachidonic acid products, reinforcing its strong position in the biopharmaceutical sector. Croda International Plc, based in Snaith, England, is a global specialty chemicals leader known for high-performance, sustainable, and natural-based ingredients. Serving industries such as personal care, healthcare, and industrial applications, Croda has established itself as a pioneer in innovation and sustainability within the specialty chemicals industry.

Key Players

AK BIOPHARM CO., LTD.

Bizen Chemical Co., Ltd.

Corbion

Croda International Plc

Epax

Glentham Life Sciences Limited

Haihang Industry

KD Pharma Group SA

LKT Laboratories

Nissui

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The U.S. DHA market is set for steady growth, fueled by rising consumer demand for omega-3-based products that support brain, heart, and overall wellness. With dietary supplements leading the way and functional foods and beverages gaining momentum, DHA is becoming an essential ingredient in the evolving health and wellness industry. Supportive government policies, ongoing product innovation, and a shift toward sustainable sourcing are expected to further strengthen market expansion. As a result, DHA continues to emerge as a cornerstone of preventive healthcare and nutritional advancement in the U.S.