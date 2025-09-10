Open RAN Market expands with growing 5G deployment initiatives

In 2024, the global Open RAN market was estimated at USD 4.51 billion. It is on track to expand sharply to USD 20.41 billion by 2030, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate of 25.6% between 2025 and 2030. Open RAN—standing for open radio access network—is a nonproprietary architecture that enables interoperability across cellular network hardware and software from multiple vendors.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The North American region led the Open RAN market in 2024, accounting for 41.2% of global share. The U.S. emerged as the dominant national market within this space

Among the different components, hardware held the largest slice with 46.89% of revenues in 2024

In terms of units, radio units represented the most significant segment. Deployment-wise, hybrid cloud solutions dominated Open RAN implementations in 2024

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.51 billion

Projected 2030 Market Size: USD 20.41 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 25.6%

Region-leading Market in 2024: North America

Open RAN’s growth is driven by its ability to let operators mix and match hardware and software from different vendors, reducing both equipment and operational costs. This flexibility fuels increased vendor diversity and more competitive pricing, supporting broader adoption. Additionally, regulatory encouragement—particularly in the U.S. and Europe—for more secure and resilient networks is further boosting the market’s trajectory. The technology is still early in its institutionalization, with ongoing standardization efforts and security improvements expected to deepen its adoption over time.

These organizations collectively drive innovation, deployment, and R&D initiatives within the Open RAN ecosystem

Key Companies List

Here is the consolidated list of leading providers in the Open RAN domain:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Nokia Corporation

Mavenir

Radisys Corporation (Reliance Industries)

Parallel Wireless

ZTE Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc.

Conclusion

The Open RAN market is poised for substantial growth over the coming years. Starting from a base of USD 4.51 billion in 2024, projections show the market reaching over USD 20 billion by 2030—an aggressive CAGR of 25.6%. North America, particularly the U.S., leads current adoption, driven by early deployments, regulatory endorsement, and robust investments in telecommunication infrastructure. Hardware remains the dominant revenue driver, while hybrid cloud deployment is the preferred model among operators. The radio unit continues to be the key segment in terms of unit deployment.

Critical to this growth are the benefits offered by Open RAN architectures: vendor flexibility, cost advantages, and adaptability to evolving network requirements. While these advantages are compelling, the market still faces challenges around standardization and security—which are being actively addressed as adoption scales. A robust ecosystem of influential companies—from global network equipment providers to innovative startups—is currently steering the technology’s development and rollout.

As Open RAN matures, it is likely to become a foundational pillar in next-generation network infrastructure. Its capacity to deliver cost-efficient, flexible, and secure solutions aligns well with the evolving demands of 5G, and eventually 6G, deployments. The interplay between technological innovation, policy support, and market momentum sets the stage for Open RAN to significantly reshape the radio access network landscape in the coming decade.

