Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Market expands with demand for eye care drugs

The global ophthalmic clinical trials market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% between 2023 and 2030

North America set the pace in 2022, commanding a dominant revenue share of 44.1%. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest expansion during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 7.2%

From an indication standpoint, retinopathy led the market in 2022, accounting for the largest share at 27.5%. In terms of trial phase, clinical (phases I–III) trials represented the lion’s share of revenue, comprising 79.4% of the market. Looking at sponsor type, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms were the primary contributors, with a market share of 41.8% in 2022

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 1.5 Billion

Forecast for 2030: USD 2.5 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 6.6%

North America held the largest market share in 2022, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow most rapidly. The growth of this market is tied to several dynamics, including increasing investment in ophthalmic R&D, rising demand for ocular therapeutics, and expanding access to clinical research across emerging economies

Key Market Trends & Insights

The ophthalmic clinical trials market is being propelled by accelerating research funding directed toward ocular therapies. For example, industry payments to nearly 2,102 ophthalmologists totaled USD 825.4 million as of November 2022, reflecting a dramatic 203% increase in investments between 2014 and 2020

On the innovations front, the growing pipeline of ophthalmic drugs, particularly those targeting retinopathy, continues to bolster revenue for the drugs segment, which led with a 75.5% share in 2022. Concurrently, equipment and devices are advancing steadily, with a projected CAGR of 6.4%. Technological integration, including the use of AI in ocular diagnostic devices and mobile research platforms like Ora EyeCup, is supporting this growth

Looking at disease-specific dynamics, retinopathy remains the most researched condition, driven by intensified R&D activity and emerging innovative treatments such as oral APX3330 targeting diabetic retinopathy

However, glaucoma is anticipated to present the most rapid CAGR growth of 7.3% through 2030, due to a robust pipeline and growing investigator interest in novel glaucoma therapeutics

Under sponsor types, pharmaceutical and biotech companies held significant sway in 2022 with a 41.8% share, evidence of their dedication to ophthalmic drug development. CROs and academic institutions are also gaining ground, expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.8%, fuelled by increasing outsourcing of clinical development—such as for neurotrophic keratitis trials via contract research collaborations

On the regional front, North America’s leadership stems from strong R&D infrastructure, favorable regulatory frameworks, and high disease prevalence. For instance, Santen is advancing multiple U.S.-based trials targeting glaucoma, Fuchs dystrophy, and presbyopia

In the Asia Pacific region, growth is driven by escalating eye disease burden, ageing populations, and expanding trial activity in countries like India, Japan, and China

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Several industry players dominate the ophthalmic clinical trials landscape, including Charles River Laboratories, ICON Plc, IQVIA, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. These organizations benefit from extensive experience in managing large-scale trials and robust research networks

Key Companies List

Charles River Laboratories

ICON Plc

IQVIA

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Conclusion

In summary, the ophthalmic clinical trials market stands on a solid upward trajectory, growing from USD 1.5 billion in 2022 toward USD 2.5 billion by 2030, at a steady 6.6% CAGR. Growth is underpinned by surging investments in ocular drug development, technological innovation in diagnostic tools, and expanding trial activity across emerging regions. While pharmaceutical and biotech companies remain core drivers, CROs and research institutes are gaining prominence as trusted partners in the market. Therapeutic focus remains centered on retinopathy, but glaucoma-related trials are emerging as the fastest-growing segment. Regionally, North America continues to lead, while Asia Pacific presents the most dynamic growth environment moving forward. Together, these trends underscore a market poised for ongoing expansion, fueled by innovation, strategic collaborations, and broadening research participation.

