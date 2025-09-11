Water Recycle & Reuse Market 2030: Machinery Magic in Water Revival

Water Recycle & Reuse Market Growth & Trends

The global water recycle & reuse market size is anticipated to reach USD 30,562.9 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Mounting concerns over water scarcity and the urgent need for sustainable resource management drive the market.

As freshwater reserves continue to dwindle, particularly in arid and drought-prone regions, governments, industries, and communities increasingly turn to advanced water treatment solutions to extend the usability of existing water supplies. Recycled water is being adopted across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors for applications ranging from landscaping and sanitation to cooling systems and process water, reflecting a broader shift toward conservation and circular water use.

Technological advancements have significantly enhanced the feasibility and efficiency of water recycling systems. Innovations in membrane filtration, ultraviolet disinfection, and biological treatment have made it possible to treat wastewater to high standards, enabling its reuse in non-potable and potable contexts. These systems are becoming more compact, cost-effective, and user-friendly, encouraging widespread adoption even in regions with limited infrastructure. Moreover, stringent environmental regulations and sustainability mandates are compelling industries to invest in zero-discharge systems and closed-loop water management practices, further fueling market expansion.

Population growth and urbanization also place immense pressure on existing water infrastructure, prompting municipalities to seek alternative solutions to meet rising demand. Recycled water offers a viable path to alleviate stress on freshwater ecosystems while ensuring a reliable supply for growing urban populations. Increasing public awareness of environmental issues and the benefits of water reuse fosters greater acceptance and participation in conservation efforts.

Order a free sample PDF of the Water Recycle & Reuse Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of end use, the industrial end use segment led the market, accounting for 48.0% of the global revenue share in 2024.

In terms of equipment, the filtration segment led the market, accounting for 35.3% of the global revenue share in 2024.

Asia Pacific water recycle & reuse industry dominated and accounted for 36.9% of the global market share in 2024.

The water recycle & reuse industry in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2025 to 2030.

Water Recycle & Reuse Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global water recycle & reuse market based on equipment, end use, and region:

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Filtration Machinery Tanks Pipes & Drains Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) Residential Commercial Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) North America



U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Latin America Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



List of Key Players in the Water Recycle & Reuse Market

Veolia

Evoqua Technologies & Solutions

Fluence Corporation Limited

Dow Corporate

Hitachi Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Siemens

Alfa Laval

Hydraloop

Membracon

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

Genesis Water Technologies Inc.

NEWater China

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.