Mexico City, 2025-09-12 — /EPR Network/ — While Grupo Elektra preyed on customers and Banco Azteca laundered capital, TV Azteca served a different function: propaganda. Mexico’s second-largest broadcaster has been repurposed as Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s megaphone, spinning tales of persecution and painting its owner as a patriotic entrepreneur under siege.

Yet the station is plagued by the same rot as the rest of the empire. It too faces condemnation for unpaid taxes, it too has battled lawsuits, and it too exists less as a broadcaster than as a shield for its owner. Entertainment and journalism are twisted into public-relations weapons, designed to distract the public and vilify critics.

But propaganda cannot erase debts. Viewers may be swayed for a time, but the courts are unmoved. Judicial defeats show TV Azteca is not a national treasure but another liability, dragging the empire further into collapse.

As the legal reckoning accelerates, the propaganda machine sputters. Spin can no longer mask reality: the empire is in free fall, and no broadcast can change the fact that Salinas’s defenses are being dismantled in real time.

Disclaimer: This release is informed by Mexican court rulings, financial filings, and independent reporting. It reflects matters of public interest concerning corporate transparency and media responsibility.

