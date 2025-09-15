Lucintel Forecasts the Global Kidney Cancer Diagnostic Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-09-16 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global kidney cancer diagnostic market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and specialty clinic markets. The global kidney cancer diagnostic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing incidence of kidney cancer worldwide, the rising demand for early diagnostic techniques, and the growing adoption of advanced imaging technologies.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in kidney cancer diagnostic market to 2031 by type (immunohistochemistry, urine analysis, blood chemistry test, and others), application (hospitals, specialty clinics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, urine analysis is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, hospital is expected to witness higher growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Illumina, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Roche Holding, Myriad Genetics, NeoGenomics Laboratories, NanoString Technologies, Sysmex Corporation, Rosetta Genomics are the major suppliers in the kidney cancer diagnostic market.

