Avionics Market 2030: The Growing Demand for Advanced Systems

The global avionics market was valued at USD 44.68 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 85.29 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% between 2024 and 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for connected, cost-effective aircraft systems.

The surge in both domestic and international air travel, especially in developing countries, has led to higher orders for new commercial aircraft. This growth boosts the need for advanced avionics systems that comply with stringent safety regulations while enhancing passenger experience. Airlines are actively modernizing their fleets with innovative avionics to stay competitive, improve fuel efficiency, and lower operating costs. Consequently, the expansion of the commercial aviation industry strongly supports market growth.

Advances in avionics technology—such as touchscreen interfaces, next-generation flight management systems, and enhanced connectivity solutions—also play a crucial role in market expansion. These technological improvements increase the safety, efficiency, and performance of aircraft operations, prompting both commercial and military sectors to update their avionics systems. Continuous innovation and upgrades attract airline companies to adopt newer avionics, fueling the market’s upward trajectory.

Stringent safety and regulatory requirements imposed by agencies such as the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) drive demand for state-of-the-art avionics. Regulations, including mandates like ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast) for improved air traffic management, compel airlines and aircraft manufacturers to upgrade their avionics equipment. This regulatory pressure accelerates the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, supporting market growth.

In addition, rising geopolitical tensions worldwide have led to increased defense spending, particularly in upgrading and expanding military aircraft capabilities. Investments in advanced avionics for surveillance, communications, and combat missions are significant growth factors. The shift towards integrating the latest avionics for strategic advantage further bolsters the market.

Moreover, the growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for applications such as surveillance, reconnaissance, and commercial purposes is a key growth driver. UAVs rely heavily on advanced avionics for navigation, control, and communication to execute missions efficiently. The expanding deployment of UAVs in sectors like agriculture, logistics, and defense continues to stimulate demand for specialized avionics systems, promoting market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global avionics market in 2023 with a revenue share of 33.22%.

The U.S. accounted for the largest revenue share within North America in 2023.

By system, navigation systems led the market with a 34% revenue share in 2023.

Hardware components captured the largest revenue share in 2023.

The military aviation segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 44.68 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 85.29 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 9.7%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Key Avionics Company Insights

Prominent companies in the avionics market include RTX Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Honeywell International Inc.:

RTX Corporation, Inc. is a global leader in defense, aerospace, and technology, renowned for innovative products and solutions. The company provides a wide range of services including advanced radar systems, electronics, and cybersecurity, and is actively involved in enhancing global security, space technology, and communication advancements.

is a global leader in defense, aerospace, and technology, renowned for innovative products and solutions. The company provides a wide range of services including advanced radar systems, electronics, and cybersecurity, and is actively involved in enhancing global security, space technology, and communication advancements. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. specializes in defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. The company is known for its innovation in communication and electronic systems and aims to improve safety and efficiency in military and civilian operations. L3Harris plays a vital role in global security, air traffic management, and space exploration.

Emerging participants in the market include General Electric Company and Honeywell International Inc.:

General Electric Company (GE) is a diversified global conglomerate with operations spanning aviation, power, renewable energy, and healthcare. Since its founding in 1892, GE has been a pioneer in technological innovation and continues to lead in sustainability and digital transformation.

is a diversified global conglomerate with operations spanning aviation, power, renewable energy, and healthcare. Since its founding in 1892, GE has been a pioneer in technological innovation and continues to lead in sustainability and digital transformation. Honeywell International Inc. is a multinational corporation that develops technology solutions for building automation, energy, industrial automation, and aerospace applications. The company is widely recognized for its innovative and diversified technology-based products and services.

Leading Avionics Companies

Thales S.A.

Honeywell International Inc.

RTX Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

General Electric Company

BAE Systems plc

Northrop Grumman

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Safran S.A.

Conclusion:

The global avionics market is on a steady growth path, fueled by rising air travel demand, advancements in avionics technology, and stringent regulatory requirements. North America, led by the U.S., remains the dominant market, while military aviation is expected to experience the fastest growth. Increasing defense spending and the expanding use of UAVs add further momentum to the market. Key players continue to drive innovation and development, ensuring that avionics systems meet evolving safety, efficiency, and connectivity needs. As airlines and defense sectors modernize fleets and integrate next-generation avionics, the market is well-positioned for substantial expansion through 2030.