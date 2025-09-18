Carp Market 2030: The Power of Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

The global carp market was valued at USD 114.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 153.93 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing global demand and consumption of fish products, particularly those offering nutritional benefits.

Drivers of Market Growth

The growing awareness of the health benefits associated with fish consumption—such as improved bone health, prevention of premature skin aging, and reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases—is accelerating demand worldwide. Carp, in particular, has gained popularity due to its role in balancing hormone levels and mitigating the risk of chronic conditions.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, evolving dietary habits, and an increased preference for healthy, protein-rich diets over high-calorie foods are contributing to market expansion. Carp is a low-fat source of protein, enriched with vitamins, iron, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin B-12, all of which support muscle development and overall wellness.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global fish food consumption has been rising at a pace exceeding world population growth, indicating an expanding consumer base and robust market potential over the forecast period.

Order a free sample PDF of the Carp Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By Region: The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest revenue share of 63.6% in 2024. Countries such as China, Vietnam, India, and Japan are major contributors, driven by traditional consumption habits and the prominence of carp as a dietary staple. China remains the world’s largest producer, significantly shaping global supply.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest revenue share of 63.6% in 2024. Countries such as China, Vietnam, India, and Japan are major contributors, driven by traditional consumption habits and the prominence of carp as a dietary staple. China remains the world’s largest producer, significantly shaping global supply. By Species: The grass carp segment led the market with a 20.5% revenue share in 2024. This dominance is linked to increasing health awareness and the growing popularity of grass carp for its nutritional profile. Higher consumption and production levels in India, China, and Indonesia are also supporting this segment’s growth.

The grass carp segment led the market with a 20.5% revenue share in 2024. This dominance is linked to increasing health awareness and the growing popularity of grass carp for its nutritional profile. Higher consumption and production levels in India, China, and Indonesia are also supporting this segment’s growth. By Form: Frozen carp held the largest market share of 55.2% in 2024. This trend reflects the rising demand for convenient, packaged seafood with long shelf life and consistent quality. With more consumers, particularly in urban areas, opting for ready-to-cook fish products, the frozen segment continues to expand.

Frozen carp held the largest market share of 55.2% in 2024. This trend reflects the rising demand for convenient, packaged seafood with long shelf life and consistent quality. With more consumers, particularly in urban areas, opting for ready-to-cook fish products, the frozen segment continues to expand. By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets and supermarkets dominated the distribution landscape, capturing 41.7% of revenue in 2024. These retail formats remain popular among consumers due to the ability to physically inspect product quality and the broad assortment of goods available. The segment is expected to retain its dominance owing to expanded global retail networks and improved supply chain systems.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 114.11 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 153.93 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.1%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global carp market features a mix of established multinationals and emerging regional players. Leading companies are focusing on breeding and distributing carp species such as common carp and koi, while prioritizing sustainable practices to meet growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products.

Regional players play a critical role by offering species tailored to local preferences and environmental conditions. These players often supply a variety of product types, from live carp to frozen and processed options. The emergence of e-commerce platforms has also expanded access for smaller producers, allowing them to reach broader consumer bases.

Market competition is influenced by trends in recreational fishing, cultural significance, and culinary demand. In response, companies are adapting pricing strategies and enhancing customer engagement to stand out in this increasingly dynamic and competitive landscape.

Key Players

Priory Fishery Ltd

Hampshire Carp Hatcheries

Quintons Orchard Fish Farm

VS Fisheries

Anhui Fuhuang Sungem Foodstuff Group Co. Ltd.

Baiyang Investment Group Inc.

Coarse Fish UK

Greenwater Fish Farm

Dahu Aquaculture

Zhangzidao Group

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global carp market is set to experience steady growth through 2030, supported by health-conscious consumer trends, growing demand for protein-rich diets, and increased production capabilities across both developing and developed markets. Rising adoption of carp in processed and frozen food segments, along with technological advancements in logistics and retail distribution, will further reinforce this trajectory.

With the Asia Pacific region leading the charge and innovations continuing in aquaculture and product diversification, the market presents substantial opportunities for stakeholders—from producers and processors to retailers and investors.