Video Surveillance Storage Market 2030: Solutions Segment Eyes 14.0% CAGR

The global video surveillance storage market size is anticipated to reach USD 27,829.3 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is being fueled by the widespread adoption of high-definition surveillance systems across both public and private sectors.

As organizations increasingly deploy 4K and 8K cameras to enhance monitoring capabilities, the volume of video data generated has surged dramatically. This shift toward higher-resolution imaging not only improves forensic analysis and situational awareness but also places significant demands on storage infrastructure, prompting the need for scalable, high-capacity solutions that can accommodate long-term data retention.

Regulatory mandates requiring extended storage of surveillance footage have further intensified the demand for robust storage systems. Governments and industry bodies across various regions are enforcing stringent compliance standards, compelling enterprises to retain video data for longer durations. This has led to accelerated investments in both on-premises and cloud-based storage platforms that offer reliability, security, and cost-efficiency. The integration of artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics—such as facial recognition, behavior analysis, and object tracking—has also transformed the storage landscape, as these technologies require real-time access to vast datasets for effective operation.

Moreover, the rise of smart cities and the growing emphasis on public safety have catalyzed the deployment of large-scale surveillance networks. Urban infrastructure projects increasingly incorporate intelligent surveillance systems to monitor traffic, detect anomalies, and ensure citizen security. This trend is driving demand for edge storage solutions that support low-latency processing and decentralized data management. Cloud storage, in particular, is gaining traction due to its scalability, remote accessibility, and ability to support hybrid architectures that blend centralized and edge computing.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of offering, the hardware segment dominated the revenue share with 59.8% in 2024.

In terms of storage, the solid-state drive (SSD) segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024.

In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted to dominate the market revenue share in 2024.

North America video surveillance storage market accounted for a 36.1% share in 2024.

The U.S. video surveillance storage market is rising the demand in the region.

Video Surveillance Storage Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global video surveillance storage market based on offerings, storage, enterprise size, vertical, and region:

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hardware Solution Services

Storage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Solid State Drive (SSD)

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Small & Medium size Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Commercial Residential Industrial Military & Defence Public Safety Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America



U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Latin America Brazil MEA UAE South Africa KSA



List of Key Players in the Video Surveillance Storage Market

Western Digital Corporation

Seagate Technology LLC

Hitachi, Ltd.

Dell Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

NetApp

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Limited

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

