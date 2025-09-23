Video Surveillance Storage Market 2030: Solutions Segment Eyes 14.0% CAGR

Posted on 2025-09-23 by in Technology // 0 Comments

The global video surveillance storage market size is anticipated to reach USD 27,829.3 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is being fueled by the widespread adoption of high-definition surveillance systems across both public and private sectors.

As organizations increasingly deploy 4K and 8K cameras to enhance monitoring capabilities, the volume of video data generated has surged dramatically. This shift toward higher-resolution imaging not only improves forensic analysis and situational awareness but also places significant demands on storage infrastructure, prompting the need for scalable, high-capacity solutions that can accommodate long-term data retention.

Regulatory mandates requiring extended storage of surveillance footage have further intensified the demand for robust storage systems. Governments and industry bodies across various regions are enforcing stringent compliance standards, compelling enterprises to retain video data for longer durations. This has led to accelerated investments in both on-premises and cloud-based storage platforms that offer reliability, security, and cost-efficiency. The integration of artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics—such as facial recognition, behavior analysis, and object tracking—has also transformed the storage landscape, as these technologies require real-time access to vast datasets for effective operation.

Moreover, the rise of smart cities and the growing emphasis on public safety have catalyzed the deployment of large-scale surveillance networks. Urban infrastructure projects increasingly incorporate intelligent surveillance systems to monitor traffic, detect anomalies, and ensure citizen security. This trend is driving demand for edge storage solutions that support low-latency processing and decentralized data management. Cloud storage, in particular, is gaining traction due to its scalability, remote accessibility, and ability to support hybrid architectures that blend centralized and edge computing.

Order a free sample PDF of the Video Surveillance Storage Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

  • In terms of offering, the hardware segment dominated the revenue share with 59.8% in 2024.
  • In terms of storage, the solid-state drive (SSD) segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024.
  • In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted to dominate the market revenue share in 2024.
  • North America video surveillance storage market accounted for a 36.1% share in 2024.
  • The U.S. video surveillance storage market is rising the demand in the region.

Video Surveillance Storage Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global video surveillance storage market based on offerings, storage, enterprise size, vertical, and region:

  • Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • Hardware
    • Solution
    • Services
  • Storage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • Hard Disk Drive (HDD)
    • Solid State Drive (SSD)
  • Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • Small & Medium size
    • Large Enterprises
  • Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • Commercial
    • Residential
    • Industrial
    • Military & Defence
    • Public Safety
    • Others
  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • UK
      • Germany
      • France
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • Australia
      • South Korea
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
    • MEA
      • UAE
      • South Africa
      • KSA

List of Key Players in the Video Surveillance Storage Market

  • Western Digital Corporation
  • Seagate Technology LLC
  • Hitachi, Ltd.
  • Dell Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • NetApp
  • Axis Communications AB
  • Bosch Limited
  • Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH
  • Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution