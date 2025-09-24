Cyclopentane Market 2030: Regional Insights and Opportunities

The global cyclopentane market was valued at USD 358.5 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 675.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% between 2022 and 2030. This growth is largely driven by rising demand for refrigerators, insulated containers, and insulating construction materials.

Additionally, stringent government regulations aimed at phasing out hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) are encouraging the increased adoption of cyclopentane as an environmentally friendly alternative. Growing awareness of cyclopentane’s broad applications and eco-friendly properties is also expected to bolster market demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the cyclopentane industry due to national border closures and temporary shutdowns of industries and markets in 2020, which caused significant supply disruptions. However, increased demand from the medical and food sectors for refrigerators, freezers, and cold storage facilities positively influenced the market, leading to recovery in 2021. Early 2022 saw fluctuations in crude oil supply and prices amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but the market is still expected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

Ongoing research and development (R&D) and technological advancements are fostering the use of environmentally friendly blowing agents and supporting the widespread adoption of cyclopentane. The growing need to reduce carbon emissions linked to HCFCs and to protect the ozone layer remains a key factor driving the demand for green cyclopentane.

Cyclopentane is produced through a process involving the conversion of crude oil and the chemical reactions of ethylene and hydrocarbons. It is commonly used as a blowing agent for polyurethane (PU) foam and as a solvent in synthetic resins and rubber adhesives. Increasing focus on sustainability and reducing CO2 emissions has pushed manufacturers to adopt cyclopentane and invest in related R&D activities.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of 40.4% in 2021, driven by cyclopentane’s use in electrical appliances and the regional phase-out of HCFCs. The presence of major manufacturers, availability of raw materials, and high adoption rates following the Montreal Protocol contribute significantly to market growth. China is the largest cyclopentane producer and is expected to maintain its dominant position globally.

The blowing agent and refrigerants segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 62.6% in 2021 and is projected to continue leading throughout the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of cyclopentane in refrigeration and insulation applications across industries such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages.

The refrigerator segment represented the largest market share of 63.2% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance. Cyclopentane’s role as a refrigerant and insulation material helps improve the shelf life of temperature-sensitive products, driving its demand in this segment.

Market Size & Forecast:

Market size in 2021: USD 358.5 million

Projected market size in 2030: USD 675.7 million

CAGR (2022–2030): 7.3%

Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2021

Key Companies & Market Dynamics:

The cyclopentane market is highly competitive, with numerous global and regional players. Leading companies engage in strategic partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and agreements to strengthen their market position. Significant investments in R&D are made to develop advanced products and integrate innovative technologies, ensuring sustainable market growth.

For example, in February 2022, Zeon Corporation acquired Aurora Microplates, a top manufacturer of high-performance microplates, to enhance its offerings in research and diagnostics. Initiatives like these enable market players to improve cyclopentane applications while expanding their market share.

Prominent companies in the global cyclopentane market include:

HCS Group GmbH

Dymatic Chemicals, Inc

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

SK geo centric Co. Ltd

LG Chem

Maruzen Petrochemical

Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co., Ltd

Haldia Petrochemicals Limited

YEOCHUN NCC CO. LTD

SOUTH HAMPTON RESOURCES

ZEON CORPORATION

Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co. Ltd

Conclusion:

The global cyclopentane market is poised for strong growth over the coming years, driven by increasing demand in refrigeration, insulation, and construction sectors, alongside tightening environmental regulations that phase out harmful HCFCs. The Asia Pacific region, led by China, remains the dominant market due to its manufacturing capabilities and regulatory environment. Technological advances and sustained R&D efforts are enhancing the environmental profile and applications of cyclopentane, further supporting its adoption worldwide. Despite challenges such as supply disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical issues impacting raw materials, the market outlook remains robust, with a projected CAGR of 7.3% through 2030.