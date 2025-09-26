From Chaos to Clarity: How Ryan Redding Turned 90-Hour Weeks into 8 — and Why His New Coaching Practice Helps Entrepreneurs Do the Same

Denver, CO, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ — Ryan Redding, founder of Levergy, author of The Book on Digital Marketing, and host of the Blue Collar CEO (https://www.bluecollar.ceo) podcast, today announced the launch of Eightfold Advantage (https://www.eightfoldadvantage.com), a business growth coaching practice designed to help entrepreneurs recover profits, reclaim their time, and position their companies for scalable success.

Fresh off the acquisition of Levergy by KickCharge Creative (https://www.kickcharge.com/) in early 2025 — the nation’s premier branding agency for home services — Redding has shifted his focus to guiding leaders through the same transformation that reshaped his own life.

From 90-Hour Weeks to Predictable Growth

For years, Redding says, his business consumed him. “I was working 80–90 hours a week. My health was suffering. Everything felt chaotic and broken, and I couldn’t step away without things falling apart,” he recalls.

At the urging of friends and colleagues, he implemented an operating system — a disciplined framework for team communication, prioritization, and problem solving with a bias toward action. The results were immediate: meetings got shorter, decisions stuck, and the company began to grow without his constant firefighting. “Within months, I went from drowning in work to actually being able to step back — and that’s ultimately what positioned Levergy for acquisition,” says Redding.

Over time, this framework evolved into what is now called the Bloom Growth Coaching Program at Eightfold Advantage. Beyond the fundamentals of meeting cadences, people development, and process improvement, it now includes modules on team dynamics, relationship health, financial literacy, and the smart deployment of technology to identify and fix the weak spots inside an organization.

Designed for Entrepreneurs at Every Stage

While Redding’s background includes scaling home service companies and leading a marketing agency, the Bloom Growth framework is intentionally industry-agnostic. Eightfold Advantage serves:

Founders and owners of growing companies who feel stuck, plateaued, or burned out.

Businesses preparing for exit, looking to improve valuation and attract buyers.

Private equity groups, seeking to standardize operations across multiple portfolio companies to maximize returns.

“Whether your profits have shrunk, your growth has stalled, or you’re preparing to sell, the system creates clarity and momentum,” Redding explains. “It’s about putting structure in place so leaders can get their lives back — and their companies can finally perform at the level they’re capable of.”

About Eightfold Advantage

Founded in 2025 by Ryan Redding, Eightfold Advantage helps entrepreneurs, leadership teams, and private equity groups implement the Bloom Growth Coaching Program — a proven framework for communication, decision-making, and execution. By restoring operational clarity and empowering leadership, Eightfold Advantage helps businesses across industries break through plateaus, increase profitability, and prepare for scalable growth or acquisition.

Website: https://www.eightfoldadvantage.com/

Media Contact:

Ryan Redding

Founder

832-447-7409

ryan@eightfoldadvantage.com