Five new food trucks and bar join Food Trucks Heaven

KISSIMMEE, FL, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ — Kissimmee’s Food Trucks Heaven has welcomed five new food trucks to its growing roster, adding an exciting range of flavors and dishes from around the world. Guests can now enjoy everything from inventive sweets to authentic Cuban and Salvadoran cuisine.

“Each new vendor adds a unique perspective and flavor to the park,” said Chuck Young, Owner of Food Trucks Heaven. “Our commitment has always been to offer high-quality, family-friendly dining experiences, and these additions take that commitment even further.”

In addition to the new food trucks, Food Trucks Heaven recently introduced a bar located at the entrance of Building B. The new addition is the only location on the property that serves alcohol, providing guests with refreshing beverage options to complement the park’s wide variety of culinary offerings.

New additions include:

Mangos Cholados – Mangos Cholados specializes in refreshing cholados and fresh fruit cups, offering guests a tropical and flavorful experience. Their menu features a variety of fresh fruit combinations, shaved ice, and distinctive toppings, providing a sweet and satisfying option for visitors seeking a refreshing treat.

La Ruta Pupuseria – La Ruta Pupuseria brings the authentic flavors of El Salvador to Central Florida. The truck features traditional pupusas, yuca, curtido, and other classic Salvadoran dishes prepared using family recipes and fresh ingredients. This addition provides guests with a genuine taste of Salvadoran street food culture.

La Vaca Dulcera – La Vaca Dulcera offers a modern take on traditional desserts, specializing in arroz con leche and other unique sweet creations. Guests can enjoy inventive flavors, including specialty options inspired by international trends, crafted to provide a distinctive and memorable dessert experience.

Chef Amanda– Chef Amanda delivers bold and authentic flavors from Cuba, featuring dishes such as slow-roasted pork sandwiches, Ropa Vieja, black beans, and rice. Each item is prepared using traditional recipes and fresh ingredients, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the richness of Cuban culinary traditions.

Snow Lab – Snow Lab offers an innovative ice cream experience using liquid nitrogen to create frozen desserts in real time. Guests may select from a menu of signature flavors or request custom combinations, making each visit both interactive and unique. Snow Lab combines creativity and quality ingredients to provide a visually engaging and flavorful experience for all visitors.

The Beer Corner – At The Beer Corner, guests can sip ice-cold beer as they explore more than 50 food trucks and 400 vendor booths, making it a perfect spot to relax and enjoy a refreshing beverage alongside Food Trucks Heaven’s many dining options.

With over 50 food trucks now on-site, Food Trucks Heaven continues to offer a diverse array of cuisines from across the globe. The park combines its culinary variety with family-friendly entertainment, including live music, interactive games, and a vibrant atmosphere. Guests can enjoy both indoor and outdoor seating, along with convenient free parking.

For locals and visitors alike, Food Trucks Heaven provides an engaging and flavorful experience, making it a standout destination in Central Florida.

About Food Trucks Heaven

Food Trucks Heaven is a premier culinary destination located in Kissimmee, Florida, just a short drive from Orlando’s world-famous theme parks. Situated at 5403 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, within the Main Gate Flea Market, this vibrant food truck park features over 50 diverse food trucks offering a wide array of global cuisines, including Latin American, Middle Eastern, Asian, American and more.

Open daily from 12:00 PM to 10:30 PM, Sunday through Thursday, and until 11:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, Food Trucks Heaven provides both indoor and outdoor seating options, allowing guests to enjoy their meals comfortably regardless of the weather. Beyond its extensive culinary offerings, the park hosts family-friendly events, live music, and themed nights, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere for all visitors.