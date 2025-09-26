Trade Tech Strengthens International Presence Across Four New Markets

Seattle, WA, USA, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ — Trade Tech, Inc., a global logistics platform, has recently expanded its international presence to support customer growth, making new appointments in the United Kingdom, Spain, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. With this expansion, the company’s network increases across the globe, strengthening its ability to support forwarders, carriers, and shippers with technology and expertise backed by local knowledge, language capabilities, and time zone alignment.

Global supply chains are under pressure from shifting regulations, tighter timelines, and rising customer expectations. Forwarders and carriers need technology that can adapt quickly, supported by experts who understand local market conditions. By broadening its presence, Trade Tech is giving customers faster access to its platform and services, ensuring they can respond to these challenges with greater speed and consistency.

To deliver on its expansion, Trade Tech has appointed experienced leaders in each new market, ensuring customers receive direct local support aligned with regulatory requirements and regional priorities:

• Ian Mountford – United Kingdom: Trade Tech has added Ian Mountford to lead customer engagement, providing access to the full Trade Tech platform while also supporting customers as they prepare for new compliance obligations, including the Import Control System 2 Entry Summary Declaration (ICS2 ENS) and GB Safety and Security filings.

• Carlos Serrano – Spain: Carlos Serrano has joined the company to drive growth in the Spanish market, offering the full Trade Tech platform to forwarders and carriers, with immediate focus on ICS2 ENS requirements and providing local expertise for filings into the European Union.

• Adarsh Vasudev – Canada: Adarsh Vasudev has moved from Trade Tech’s India operations to establish the company’s presence in Canada. His role focuses on delivering the full Trade Tech platform to customers across Canada, expanding coverage alongside established operations in the United States and Mexico.

• Toby Edwards – United Arab Emirates: Trade Tech has appointed Toby Edwards to oversee customer readiness for the forthcoming Maritime Pre-Load Cargo Information (MPCI) program, which will introduce advance reporting requirements before vessel loading. He will also drive adoption of the full platform across the Middle East region and lead Trade Tech’s marketing activities.

Bryn Heimbeck, President and Co-Founder of Trade Tech, noted that, “Our goal is to provide customers with direct access to the expertise and technology they need to drive digitization, streamline operations, and manage compliance with confidence. By extending our presence to these markets, we are delivering on that commitment and ensuring our customers can rely on Trade Tech wherever they operate. We welcome the knowledge and expertise of our new team members to drive our continued growth.”

Heimbeck added, “People and technology must work together to ensure compliance and efficiency across complex supply chains. The rollout of ICS2 ENS for road and rail shows how regulations can differ from one country to another, with some Member States granting postponements and others enforcing immediately. For forwarders and carriers, this creates complexity that can only be managed with both technology and knowledgeable support on the ground. At Trade Tech, we provide our customers with that combination so they can remain compliant and keep cargo moving.”

Global trade is becoming increasingly complex, with regulations varying across jurisdictions and operational demands changing at speed. Companies face the challenge of managing multiple formats, coordinating across time zones, and keeping cargo moving under tight deadlines. Trade Tech’s expanded footprint means customers benefit from a full logistics technology platform supported by local expertise. This combination of global connectivity and in-market service helps customers streamline operations, reduce risk, meet compliance obligations with confidence, and improve visibility across their supply chains.

By combining platform connectivity with local expertise across these markets, Trade Tech supports customers in managing complex supply chains, improving visibility, and streamlining global operations. The addition of new markets strengthens the company’s ability to deliver both global reach and local support.