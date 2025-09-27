Celebrating a Major Milestone: RepairDesk Now Serves 3,000+ Repair Shops Around the World!

WILMINGTON, DE, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Leading repair shop business management platform RepairDesk said today that it now has over 3000 active users worldwide. This important milestone confirms RepairDesk’s status as a vital tool for a variety of organizations and emphasizes the expanding use of specialized software in the repair sector.

Originally designed for computer and cell phone repair shops, RepairDesk has effectively broadened its platform to cater to a wide range of industries, including heavy-duty equipment, small engine, power tool, watch & jewelry, drone, camera, and bicycle repair shops. This expansion shows that the platform has a wide range of powerful features that can be customized to meet the demands of every repair business.

RepairDesk – Repair Shop Management Software, which is trusted by thousands of shops worldwide, streamlines complex processes with an extensive feature set that includes:

Completely Repair Tracking: From check-in to checkout, oversee the complete repair lifecycle. Create thorough tickets, keep a complete history for each item, send automated customer messages, and monitor repair status in real-time.

Gain complete control over parts and components with advanced inventory management. You may keep an eye on your stock levels in real time, manage your suppliers, create alerts for when your stock is low, and quickly figure out the cost of products sold and profit for each task.

Multi-Location Franchise Management: Give franchise owners and managers of several stores a single dashboard to manage all of their locations. This will make reporting easier, inventory transfers faster, and operations more consistent.

Streamlined Billing and Invoicing: Make professional, personalized invoices in just a few seconds. The system guarantees a precise and seamless financial workflow by supporting integrated payments, deposits, taxes, and discounts.

Make professional, personalized invoices in just a few seconds. The system guarantees a precise and seamless financial workflow by supporting integrated payments, deposits, taxes, and discounts. Integrated Employee Management: With integrated commission calculators, track technician performance, manage roles and permissions, and expedite payroll, business owners can inspire their staff and maximize output.

In order to establish a smooth operational process, RepairDesk provides a robust ecosystem of reporting tools, customer marketing solutions (SMS/Email), and connections with top parts suppliers, e-commerce platforms, and accounting software.

Features: https://www.repairdesk.co/features

Usman, CEO of RepairDesk, stated, “Reaching 3000 users is more than just a number; it represents 3000 businesses we have the privilege to support every day.” “Listening to our customers has led to our expansion into new verticals. We have created a strong, flexible platform that helps not only electronics repair shops but also any business that fixes things work smarter, save time, and make more money.

RepairDesk held a series of webinars to mark this important event. These webinars were on how to make repair shop operations more efficient so that they can develop. Stay tuned for a new series of webinars.

Webinars: https://www.repairdesk.co/webinars

About RepairDesk

Best Cloud-based Point of Sale Repair Shop Software and Unified Communication Ecosystem to manage and grow your Repair Business. It allows users to track items for repair, set deadlines, delegate employees, save customer information, collect deposits, print repair tickets, and manage invoices and receipts.

For more information or to request a demo, visit: https://book.repairdesk.co/.

RepairDesk

08 W 13th St Wilmington, DE 19801

Email: hello@repairdesk.co

Tel No: +1 302-207-7373

Web: https://repairdesk.co