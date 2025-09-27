Hastings Law Firm Expands Dallas Presence with Addition of Nationally Recognized Attorney Brady D. Williams

DALLAS, TX, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Hastings Law Firm Medical Malpractice Lawyers is proud to announce that nationally recognized trial lawyer Brady D. Williams has joined the firm’s Dallas office. Williams’ arrival strengthens the firm’s growing presence in North Texas and underscores its commitment to serving patients and families harmed by medical negligence across the region.

Williams has dedicated his career to representing clients in high-stakes medical malpractice and catastrophic injury cases nationwide. His results-driven advocacy includes securing one of the largest medical malpractice verdicts in the country in 2021, along with hundreds of verdicts and settlements for families whose lives were forever changed by medical errors.

“Brady is an extraordinary addition to our Dallas team,” said Tommy Hastings, founder of Hastings Law Firm. “His courtroom experience and relentless client-first approach make him the type of advocate every family deserves. His presence in our Dallas office allows us to better serve communities across North Texas with the highest level of representation.”

Williams began his career in California at one of the nation’s leading medical malpractice and products liability firms before returning home to Texas in 2017. Since then, he has focused his practice on representing patients and families in cases involving medical malpractice, birth injuries, and traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries.

Known for his personal, hands-on approach, Williams emphasizes the importance of building strong client relationships:

“I get to know my clients, their families, their kids. In my practice, it is critical to truly understand the full extent of the impact of any injury. When I am negotiating settlements or talking to juries at the courthouse, first and foremost, I am thinking about my clients and their families.”

Williams is a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, Dallas Trial Lawyers Association, and The National Trial Lawyers. He has been recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star, a Top 40 Under 40 attorney by The National Trial Lawyers, and has been listed in Best Lawyers in America. He is licensed to practice in both Texas and California.

About Hastings Law Firm

Founded in 2005 by Tommy Hastings, Hastings Law Firm specializes in medical malpractice, pharmaceutical injury, and medical product liability cases. The firm maintains offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin, The Woodlands, and Phoenix, representing clients nationwide. Mr. Hastings is board certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has been selected for Texas Super Lawyers every year since 2010. For more information, visit HastingsFirm.com.

Media Contact:

Sicily Mader

marketing@hastingsfirm.com

Hastings Law Firm, Medical Malpractice Lawyers

6060 N Central Expy

Suite 575

Dallas, TX 75206

972-449-9399