No Bright Line: How Legal Uncertainty Compromises Medical Decision-Making & Patient Safety in Texas

DALLAS, TX, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Medical malpractice attorney Tommy Hastings, founder of Hastings Law Firm, was recently featured in a Dallas Morning News interview where he provided expert commentary on the challenging decisions physicians face in critical care settings and the broader systemic issues affecting patient safety across American healthcare.

The interview was part of the news outlet’s coverage examining Texas abortion laws, but Mr. Hastings used the platform to address the wider implications of unclear medical guidelines that leave doctors navigating life-or-death situations without adequate support or direction.

“As a physician you have to wait until death is the only option. Typically, it is too far late in the treatment process. It’s pretty clear that there is no bright line. And if there is no bright line, every time the doctor goes in to see a patient and they are in one of these situations, they have to think,” Mr. Hastings explained during the interview.

Mr. Hastings brings over two decades of plaintiff-focused medical malpractice experience to these discussions. Selected for Texas Super Lawyers every year since 2010 and board certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, he leads a team of medical experts and legal professionals who have secured multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements for clients throughout Texas and nationwide.

The systemic problems Mr. Hastings highlighted extend far beyond any single area of medicine. Laws like Texas’s recent abortion restrictions create unclear guidelines that leave doctors without clear direction, forcing them into defensive medicine practices that compromise their ability to provide optimal care. Rather than practicing medicine based on their training and judgment, physicians must constantly consider legal liability, leading them to order unnecessary tests, avoid certain procedures, or delay critical decisions.

Meanwhile, patients injured by genuine malpractice face unreasonable damage caps and high burdens of proof that prevent adequate compensation. This broken system fails both patients who suffer harm and cannot obtain justice, and conscientious doctors who are prevented from practicing medicine as they know it should be practiced.

Rather than improving patient safety, these limitations often protect negligent providers while leaving conscientious doctors uncertain about best practices. The result is a healthcare environment where legal fears drive medical decisions, potentially compromising patient outcomes across all specialties.

Mr. Hastings has dedicated his career to understanding these complexities within the medical establishment. His firm, which maintains offices throughout Texas including Dallas, Houston, Austin, and The Woodlands, works with patients nationwide who have suffered due to medical negligence. This broad geographic perspective has given him unique insight into how varying state laws and institutional pressures affect healthcare delivery and patient safety.

Mr. Hastings’ commentary reflects his commitment to accountability that protects both patients and good doctors. True reform, he argues, would create clear guidelines that help physicians make confident decisions while ensuring that families harmed by genuine negligence receive appropriate justice. Until these systemic issues are addressed, both patients and healthcare providers will continue facing the impossible situations that currently define too much of American medicine.

About Hastings Law Firm

Founded in 2005 by Tommy Hastings, Hastings Law Firm specializes in medical malpractice, pharmaceutical injury, and medical product liability cases. The firm maintains offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin, The Woodlands, and Phoenix, representing clients nationwide. Mr. Hastings is board certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has been selected for Texas Super Lawyers every year since 2010. For more information, visit HastingsFirm.com.

Media Contact:

Sicily Mader

marketing@hastingsfirm.com

Hastings Law Firm, Medical Malpractice Lawyers

6060 N Central Expy

Suite 575

Dallas, TX 75206

972-449-9399