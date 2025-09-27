Legalizing Medical Malpractice: Texas Attorney Warns Abortion Laws Compromise Healthcare Standards

DALLAS, TX, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Medical malpractice attorney Tommy Hastings was featured as a key expert source in a comprehensive Dallas Morning News investigation examining how Texas’ abortion laws have fundamentally altered obstetric care and compromised established medical standards throughout the state.

The investigation, based on interviews with more than 100 physicians, advocates, and families, documented widespread consequences of Texas’ overlapping abortion bans. Healthcare providers described being unable to provide care consistent with national medical standards, citing legal risks and unclear statutory language that has created dangerous uncertainty in treatment protocols.

Mr. Hastings, who has represented patients and families harmed by medical negligence across Texas for nearly two decades, provided stark commentary on the legal landscape created by these restrictions.

“Here’s the deal with these laws. They have basically legalized malpractice. Or to flip that around: They made the standard of care illegal. Because in a lot of situations, the undisputed national standard of care is now illegal in Texas,” Mr. Hastings explained during the investigation.

This contradiction between legal requirements and medical best practices has created an unprecedented situation in healthcare delivery. Physicians report being forced to delay or deny treatment for women facing miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, or nonviable pregnancies, scenarios where prompt intervention is typically considered the standard of care. The result has been increased maternal complications and a climate of fear within Texas’ medical community.

These laws present a troubling paradox. Healthcare providers are now caught between following established medical protocols that could result in criminal prosecution, or adhering to restrictive legal interpretations that may compromise patient safety. This impossible position undermines the very foundation of medical malpractice law, which traditionally holds providers accountable for deviating from accepted standards of care.

The investigation revealed that some patients have experienced life-threatening delays in treatment, while others have left Texas entirely to receive appropriate medical care. Some women have chosen sterilization procedures rather than risk pregnancy under current legal constraints, decisions that reflect the profound impact these laws have had on reproductive healthcare planning.

The current situation represents more than just restricted access to abortion services. It has fundamentally altered the practice of obstetric and emergency medicine, creating scenarios where following medical training and judgment can conflict with legal compliance. This environment not only affects patient outcomes but also places healthcare providers in ethically and professionally untenable positions.

The Dallas Morning News investigation underscores the broader implications of legislation that intersects with medical practice, demonstrating how legal restrictions can compromise established healthcare standards and create systemic risks for both patients and providers.

About Hastings Law Firm

Founded in 2005, Hastings Law Firm specializes in medical malpractice, pharmaceutical injury, and medical product liability cases. The firm maintains offices throughout Texas and Arizona and represents clients nationwide.

Media Contact:

Sicily Mader

marketing@hastingsfirm.com

Hastings Law Firm, Medical Malpractice Lawyers

6060 N Central Expy

Suite 575

Dallas, TX 75206

972-449-9399