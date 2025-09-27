Hastings Law Firm Founder Tommy Hastings Selected to the American Board of Trial Advocates

Medical Malpractice Attorney’s Appointment Reflects Two Decades of Trial Excellence and Professional Leadership

HOUSTON, TX, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Hastings Law Firm, Medical Malpractice Lawyers is proud to announce that its founder, Tommy Hastings, has been selected to serve on the Board of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) in 2025.

ABOTA stands as one of the nation’s most prestigious and selective trial lawyer organizations, with membership limited to attorneys who have demonstrated exceptional trial advocacy skills and unwavering commitment to courtroom excellence.

The organization, founded in 1958, maintains strict membership requirements, including a minimum of 10 years of active trial practice and completion of at least 75 civil jury trials. Selection to serve on ABOTA’s board represents the pinnacle of recognition within the trial advocacy community.

“Serving on ABOTA’s board is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Tommy Hastings. “This organization represents the best of the trial bar… professionalism, skill, and dedication to justice. I look forward to contributing to its mission while continuing to advocate for our clients in courtrooms across Texas and beyond.”

Hastings brings more than two decades of dedicated medical malpractice experience to this prestigious appointment. Since founding Hastings Law Firm in 2005, he has built a practice focused exclusively on representing patients and families harmed by medical negligence.

His journey to this recognition began shortly after graduating with honors from the University of Houston Law Center, when he achieved a multi-million dollar verdict just three months after passing the bar exam.

Since 2010, he has been selected as a Texas Super Lawyer every year, reflecting his sustained excellence in medical malpractice litigation.

Hastings holds Board Certification in Personal Injury Trial Law from the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a distinction that requires attorneys to demonstrate substantial experience, pass a rigorous examination, and maintain continuing education in their specialty area.

His membership in both the Million Dollar Advocates and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates further underscores his track record of securing significant recoveries for clients facing catastrophic injuries caused by medical errors.

Beyond his courtroom achievements, Hastings has contributed to the legal profession through education and scholarship. He has authored numerous books on medical malpractice law and regularly lectures on continuing legal education programs for fellow Texas Bar members, sharing his expertise with the broader legal community.

For Hastings Law Firm, this recognition highlights the strength of its trial practice and the values on which the firm was built. With offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin, The Woodlands, and Phoenix, the firm maintains its focus on providing experienced representation to victims of medical malpractice throughout Texas and Arizona, while accepting cases from across the nation.

Hastings’ selection to ABOTA’s board reflects both his individual accomplishments and the reputation Hastings Law Firm has earned as a trusted advocate for victims of medical negligence, reinforcing the firm’s position as a leader in medical malpractice litigation.

