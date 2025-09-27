Top Dawg Pressure Wash Acquires New Again Services to Expand Lower Mainland Power Washing Coverage

Surrey, British Columbia, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Top Dawg Pressure Wash, Abbotsford’s 5-star rated pressure washing company, has acquired New Again Services to expand residential and commercial power washing services across the Lower Mainland. The July 25th, 2025 transaction marks Top Dawg’s first acquisition and significantly increases service capacity for homeowners and businesses throughout British Columbia.

Strategic Acquisition Expands Lower Mainland Service Coverage

New Again Services, founded by Ryan Smith, has spent nearly a decade building a trusted reputation across the Lower Mainland, delivering quality pressure washing services to residential and commercial clients. Under Smith’s leadership, New Again became recognized for reliable service and strong customer relationships.

Shared Values Drive Business Integration

Anthony Cutter, owner of Top Dawg Pressure Wash, said, “We are incredibly excited to be adding New Again Services into the Top Dawg family! Making our first acquisition has been a surreal experience, and has only fueled our already fast-paced growth. It became very clear right from the first meeting that this wouldn’t be just a business move, but a decision that fell perfectly in line with our shared core values.”

Commitment to Community-Focused Service

Cutter noted the strong alignment between both companies, stating, “Something that stood out to me was how similar our customer base was, both aiming to serve average, everyday homeowners and businesses in our respective communities. Both businesses were built on humble beginnings, from knocking doors, building personal relationships with our clients, and putting customer service above everything else.”

Seamless Transition Ensures Continued Quality

Ryan Smith, founder of New Again Services, said, “I’m proud of what we built over the past decade – a solid reputation and a company that made a real difference in our community. Anthony and his team at Top Dawg share the same values and commitment to quality service. I’m confident they’ll continue to deliver the exceptional service our customers expect.”

New Again Services will be integrated into Top Dawg’s branding and operational systems. The acquisition expands Top Dawg’s service area and capacity to serve homes and strata properties across the Lower Mainland.

“We are honored to carry the torch and learn from someone with so much extensive experience in our field,” said Cutter. “We promise to keep delivering the same great service New Again clients have come to expect.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Top Dawg Pressure Wash

Top Dawg Pressure Wash is an Abbotsford-based pressure washing company dedicated to serving residential and commercial clients throughout the Lower Mainland. Built on values of exceptional customer service and community relationships, Top Dawg has established itself as a rapidly growing provider in the region and offers 5-star power washing services with over 180 5 star reviews on Google!

Media Contact

Anthony Cutter, Owner,

Top Dawg Pressure Wash

info@topdawg.ca

(778) 539-8948

32110 Mt Waddington Ave

Abbotsford, British Columbia

Canada, V2T 2E8