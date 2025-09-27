Mates and Mentors Expands Reach of Trusted Disability Care Services in NSW

Bidwill, Australia, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Mates and Mentors is extending its high-quality, person-centred care, offering more accessible and flexible disability care services in NSW and beyond.

Mates and Mentors, a respected name in the disability support sector, has announced the expansion of its inclusive disability care services in NSW. With an emphasis on personal choice, dignity, and independence, the organisation continues to deliver impactful solutions for individuals and families.

Bridging Gaps in Community Support

As demand for quality disability services in Sydney grows, Mates and Mentors is committed to reaching more people who need tailored care. Their services include everything from personal and in-home support to social inclusion programs and skill-building workshops.

With this expansion, Mates and Mentors reinforces its role as a trusted provider, helping bridge the gap in accessible support across New South Wales.

Focused on Empowerment and Inclusion

Mates and Mentors also emphasises the importance of holistic care that integrates well-being, independence, and emotional support. Through flexible scheduling and compassionate staff, the organisation ensures that everyone receives care that fits their needs and lifestyle.

As a leader in services and support for people with disability, Mates and Mentors continues to inspire progress in the disability care landscape.

About Mates and Mentors:

Based in Sydney, Mates and Mentors provides tailored disability support to clients across NSW. With a commitment to person-centred care, the organisation supports individuals to live independently and with dignity.

Website: https://matesandmentors.com/