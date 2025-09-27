Bay Area Family Photographer Now Booking Fall Mini Sessions for 2025

Bay Area, CA , 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Lynna Curtis, a trusted Bay Area family photographer, is now booking her 2025 Fall Mini Sessions — a seasonal favorite for families looking to capture meaningful moments in a relaxed, approachable way.

 

Offered across multiple Bay Area locations, these short and sweet sessions are designed for immediate families who want updated portraits without the time commitment of a full session. Whether you’re documenting a growing family, a new pregnancy, or simply want fresh images for holiday cards, these sessions offer a convenient and beautiful solution.

 

 

Session Dates & Locations:

  • South San Jose: August 23 & October 26
  • Los Altos: September 6 & October 19
  • Milpitas: September 14
  • Livermore: September 20

 

Each Mini Session Includes:

  • A 15-minute outdoor session
  • Online proofing gallery
  • 10 edited digital images of your choice
  • Option to purchase the full gallery
  • A prep guide with location info, styling suggestions, and access to a client closet (available for an additional fee)

 

These sessions are created with families in mind — short enough to keep kids engaged, and simple enough to fit into even the busiest fall schedules. Each location is a thoughtfully chosen spot in the Bay Area, offering a natural backdrop for timeless images.

 

Booking is now open, and availability is limited. To view times and reserve your session, visit: https://book.usesession.com/i/AQka5StB8K

 

For questions, contact Lynna at lynnacurtis@yahoo.com

 

