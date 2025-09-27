A Magical Santa Experience for Tulsa Families

Posted on 2025-09-27 by in Advertising // 0 Comments

Tulsa, OK, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — This November, Tulsa-area families can enjoy a magic experience with Santa. Local photographer Caroline Eidson is now booking private holiday sessions as part of her signature Santa Experience — thoughtfully designed to create pictures with Santa that Tulsa families will remember and cherish for years.

 

These 10-minute private Santa sessions are calm, joyful, and designed with young families in mind — no lines, no rush, just magical moments in a beautifully styled studio setting.

 

 

Whether it’s your baby’s first Christmas or your toddler’s third time meeting the big guy in red, these sessions capture the wonder, joy, and sparkle of the season — without the stress.

 

The Santa Experience takes place:

 

  • Monday, November 24, 2025
  • 108 N Armstrong St, Bixby, OK 74008

 

What’s Included:

 

  • 10-minute private Santa experience
  • Classic Christmas studio backdrop (tastefully festive, never over-the-top)
  • 10+ high-resolution images included
  • Access to a professional print lab for easy holiday gift ordering
  • Gift bag with a custom cookie and a letter from Santa

 

Every detail is intentional — especially Santa himself. He brings more than a red suit and a jolly laugh. With warmth, patience, and a true heart for connection, Santa knows how to meet children exactly where they are, whether they need a moment to warm up or come bounding in full of excitement.

 

A second Santa Experience will also be offered in Edmond, OK on Sunday, November 9, 2025 for families in the Oklahoma City area.

 

Booking is now open, and spots are limited!

 

To reserve your session, visit: carolineeidson.com/santa

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution