A Magical Santa Experience for Tulsa Families

Tulsa, OK, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — This November, Tulsa-area families can enjoy a magic experience with Santa. Local photographer Caroline Eidson is now booking private holiday sessions as part of her signature Santa Experience — thoughtfully designed to create pictures with Santa that Tulsa families will remember and cherish for years.

These 10-minute private Santa sessions are calm, joyful, and designed with young families in mind — no lines, no rush, just magical moments in a beautifully styled studio setting.

Whether it’s your baby’s first Christmas or your toddler’s third time meeting the big guy in red, these sessions capture the wonder, joy, and sparkle of the season — without the stress.

The Santa Experience takes place:

Monday, November 24, 2025

108 N Armstrong St, Bixby, OK 74008

What’s Included:

10-minute private Santa experience

Classic Christmas studio backdrop (tastefully festive, never over-the-top)

10+ high-resolution images included

Access to a professional print lab for easy holiday gift ordering

Gift bag with a custom cookie and a letter from Santa

Every detail is intentional — especially Santa himself. He brings more than a red suit and a jolly laugh. With warmth, patience, and a true heart for connection, Santa knows how to meet children exactly where they are, whether they need a moment to warm up or come bounding in full of excitement.

A second Santa Experience will also be offered in Edmond, OK on Sunday, November 9, 2025 for families in the Oklahoma City area.

Booking is now open, and spots are limited!

To reserve your session, visit: carolineeidson.com/santa