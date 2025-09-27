Richmond Family Photographer Opens Booking for 2025 Fall & Holiday Portrait Sessions

Richmond, VA, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Jacqueline Aimée Portraits, a Richmond family photographer known for creating timeless, connection-driven family imagery, is now booking her 2025 Fall Mini Sessions and Fall Petite Portraits. Both session types offer families a relaxed, meaningful way to document the season.

 

Fall Mini Sessions are perfect for families wanting a short and sweet experience, these 12-minute sessions will be offered October 12 at Byrd Park in Richmond, VA among the changing trees and November 2 at a Christmas tree farm in Powhatan, Virginia.

 

 

Included with each Fall Mini session:

  • 12 minutes of family portraits
  • Seasonal styling guide
  • $50 print credit
  • 20% off Minted holiday cards
  • Gallery delivered within 3 weeks

 

Fall Petite Portraits are for families who want a little more time to settle into the session. Petite portraits offer a relaxed 25-minute experience at two of Richmond’s most scenic historic venues – October 18th at  Agecroft Hall in Richmond, VA or October 26th Historic Tuckahoe in Richmond, VA.

 

Included with each petite session:

 

  • 25 minutes of family portraits
  • Styling guide + access to client wardrobe
  • $100 print credit
  • 20% off Minted holiday cards
  • Gallery delivered within 3 weeks

 

Whether you’re planning ahead for holiday cards or hoping to capture this chapter with your growing family, these fall sessions are a perfect way to do so.

 

Booking is now open, and sessions are limited!

 

Reserve your spot or join the waitlist at: https://book.usesession.com/i/Br4TKMWs3



Learn more about Jacqueline Aimée Portraits at jacquelineaimeeportraits.com

 

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Burns

Jacqueline Aimée Portraits

Phone: (804) 601-0313

Email: hello@jacquelineaimeeportraits.com

Website: https://jacquelineaimeeportraits.com

 

