Federal Minister Rechie Valdez visits Juriscorp Law

EDMONTON, AB, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Juriscorp Law, on September 1, hosted Rechie Valdez, MP for Mississauga-Streetsville and Federal Minister of Small Business, at their office in Edmonton for a productive and insightful meeting.

This visit provided an opportunity for discussions between Federal Minister Valdez, South Asian business leaders, and the team at Juriscorp Law about the key issues facing small businesses.

The meeting, organized in collaboration with Sifarish, brought together influential business leaders from the South Asian community in Edmonton. The focus of the discussions was on how the federal government can continue to support small business owners, particularly those from underrepresented groups, through various initiatives and programs.

Key Points from the Meeting:

Government Support for Small Businesses:

Minister Valdez shared the federal government’s commitment to helping small businesses access critical resources such as financing, mentorship, and advisory services.

Empowering Diverse Entrepreneurs:

A central theme of the discussion was diversity in business. Minister Valdez emphasized the need to empower business owners from all backgrounds and noted the success of South Asian entrepreneurs in Edmonton as an example of the vibrant, multicultural business landscape in Canada.

Local Community Engagement:

Minister Valdez commended the work of Sifarish and local leaders in building a strong support network for South Asian entrepreneurs in Edmonton. She recognized the vital role community organizations play in helping businesses thrive, create jobs, and strengthen the economy.

After the meeting, the Federal Minister expressed her appreciation for the work being done by both the local community and Juriscorp Law, through a tweet, stating:

“It was great meeting the amazing team at @sifarishorg and South Asian business leaders in Edmonton. The work they’re doing to support businesses and strengthen diversity in the community is outstanding. Thank you to @juriscorp.law for hosting and to the organizers.”

Looking Ahead

The meeting reaffirmed Juriscorp Law’s commitment to supporting small businesses in the Edmonton area and beyond. Juriscorp Law’s Principal Lawyer, Shounak Mehta said, “It was an honor to host Minister Valdez and engage in such a productive dialogue with our local business leaders. At Juriscorp Law, we are deeply committed to supporting entrepreneurs from all backgrounds.”

About Juriscorp Law

Juriscorp Law is an Edmonton-based law firm that specializes in real estate, corporate, commercial, immigration and family law.

The law firm is located at 200, 5324 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J8.

The phone number is (780) 430-2826.