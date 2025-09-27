Every Child Oregon—Fixing a Broken System One Connection at a Time

OREGON, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Too many children in Oregon are waiting. They are waiting for someone to care, for some stability, and for a future that doesn’t feel like an endless question mark. Child welfare has long been bogged down by red tape, overworked staff, and a shortage of families ready to say “yes”. The system lacks connection, as children aren’t meant to be passed around through paperwork and courtrooms. This is where Every Child Oregon comes into the picture.

Introducing Every Child Oregon

Every Child Oregon isn’t just another organization with a polished mission statement. It is a people-powered movement that tosses the rule book aside and gets practical. The organization connects caring citizens with real opportunities to support children and families impacted by foster care without making it complicated, or preachy, or wrapped in buzzwords.

The organization’s approach is pretty simple. Instead of starting with a system, they start with a question: What do you have to give? Volunteers can sign up to provide meals for new foster families, clean up aging DHS offices, pack welcome boxes, babysit for tired caregivers, or go all in and explore becoming certified resource families. It’s not about superheroes—it’s about showing up.

The organization is backed by The Contingent and has expanded across the state with the mission to shrink the gap between kids who need help and the people who don’t know how to offer it yet. This has allowed them to create an effective matchmaking system of sorts. Communities start responding not out of obligation, but because it finally feels possible.

Services Provided by Only Child Oregon

Every Child Oregon provides a range of services designed to support children in foster care, foster families, biological families in crisis, and the broader child welfare system.

Volunteer and Community Engagement

They create on-ramps for everyday Oregonians to support foster care without needing to become foster parents. This includes a resource-sharing platform that meets urgent needs, office makeovers, welcome boxes, events, and drives.

Support for Foster Families

The organization offers practical support to current foster families, helping them feel less isolated and more resourced.

Partnership with DHS

Every Child Oregon works alongside Oregon’s Department of Human Services to

Recruit foster families

Fill service gaps that the government system cannot cover alone

Ensure families and children receive timely, practical help

Pathways to Foster or Adopt

For those ready to go deeper, the organization offers information and support for becoming a certified foster or adoptive parent, as well as clear guidance on how to begin and what to expect.

More adults who want to help but don’t know where to begin. Every Child Oregon is making sure that “beginning” is less intimidating than ever. Visit https://everychildoregon.org/ to learn more.

About Every Child Oregon

Every Child Oregon connects caring individuals with real ways to support children and families impacted by foster care. Through practical community engagement and strong partnerships, they bridge the gap between needs and action, making it easier for everyone to get involved.