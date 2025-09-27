Physis Opens Registrations for 2026 Cohort of Power Up, a 12 Month Leadership Program for Senior Women Leaders

Bengaluru, India, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Leadership Development firm, Physis, headed by India’s top leadership coach and psychologist Sailaja Manacha, has opened registrations for the 2026 cohort of its flagship leadership program, PowerUp. Exclusively designed for senior women leaders with over 16 years of professional experience, PowerUp is a one-year journey that strengthens decision making confidence, equips leaders to handle complex conversations, and lead large teams with clarity and courage.

A program like PowerUp becomes instrumental for senior woman leaders who often operate in high-stakes roles where resilience, visibility, and influence determine long-term impact. At the highest levels, it is not just expertise but presence and emotional intelligence that differentiate leaders.

The program integrates practical leadership tools, personal mastery, somatic practices, generative leadership principles, and psychological insights into a cohesive curriculum. With its reflective design and structure, PowerUp has enabled several women leaders in the previous cohorts with both personal and organizational goals, positioning them as role models for the next generation of leadership.

Alumni of Power Up attest to the program’s impact.

Swati Malik, Corporate Vice-President, shares, “My recent year-long journey with Sai and our cohort of women leaders in Power Up has been transformative, helping me explore the ‘Self of a Leader,’ navigate organizational complexities, and harness the power of branding and networking.”

Another alumna, Sharmila Senthilraja, Vice-President Consumer Products & Retail, adds, “Power Up has helped me find a non-stop direction. It has empowered me with tools to be more effective in what I’m doing.”

The founder of Physis, Sailaja Manacha, underlines the program’s ethos: “In today’s world, leadership that blends courage with compassion is not only transformative but essential. May we all strive to lead with both a strong spine and an open heart.”

Registrations for the 2026 PowerUp cohort are now open. Visit https://physis.co.in/services/women-leadership/power-up/ for more information about the program details.

About Physis

Physis is a Bangalore based leadership development and coaching organization founded by Sailaja Manacha. Sailaja is an accredited psychotherapist, an ICF Master Certified Coach, a bestselling author, and one of India’s foremost voices in leadership development for women leaders. She is known for her impactful executive leadership coaching that uses radical self-enquiry to help leaders engage with their inner edge and expand their influence. She has created leadership transformational programs that blend psychological insight, practical frameworks, and reflective practices to build courageous, compassionate, and future-ready leaders.

