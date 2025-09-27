Adaptive Pay Launches “AVA AI” – Smart Chatbot to Transform HR & Payroll Support

Singapore, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Adaptive Pay, Singapore’s leading all-in-one cloud HRMS and payroll software, proudly introduces AVA AI– Adaptive Virtual Assistant. A smart virtual assistant created to provide instant, accurate, and round-the-clock support to platform users.

With AVA AI, users can easily find clear answers to their queries, whether it’s navigating features, understanding payroll processes, or receiving real-time guidance. Designed to deliver seamless support, it enhances efficiency and elevates the overall user experience.

“At Adaptive Pay, we understand that fast and reliable support is essential to our users,” said the PR team at Adaptive Pay. “AVA AI represents our commitment to leveraging AI to empower our customers with immediate answers and guidance, no waiting, no guesswork.”

Key Highlights of AVA AI:

24/7 Real-Time Assistance: Instantly answers frequently asked questions and user guide queries, anytime, anywhere.

Instantly answers frequently asked questions and user guide queries, anytime, anywhere. Smarter Learning: Continuously improves by learning from user interactions to deliver even more accurate support.

Continuously improves by learning from user interactions to deliver even more accurate support. User-Centric Design: Built with simplicity in mind, AVA AI ensures users can get help in just a few clicks.

Built with simplicity in mind, AVA AI ensures users can get help in just a few clicks. Seamless Integration: Fully embedded into Adaptive Pay’s platform for a unified support experience.

As businesses increasingly rely on digital tools to manage payroll and HR, AVA AI is set to become an essential companion for Adaptive Pay’s growing user base across Singapore and beyond.

Experience AVA AI now on https://www.adaptivepay.com.sg/ and discover a smarter way to get the help you need instantly.

About the company:

Adaptive Cloud Systems Pte Ltd is a groundbreaking cloud-based HRMS and payroll software that simplifies and automates HR and payroll management for Singapore businesses. The software adheres completely to Singapore’s employment laws and regulations, rendering it a highly suitable option for local businesses. A notable characteristic of Adaptive Pay is its user-friendly interface. The implementation of advanced security measures by Adaptive Pay guarantees the confidentiality and security of sensitive employee data.