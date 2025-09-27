Adaptive Pay Showcases Leading HRMS Innovation at SME Centre Conference 2025

Singapore, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Adaptive Pay, Singapore’s award-winning all-in-one cloud HRMS and payroll software, proudly participated in the SME Centre Conference 2025 on 30th July’25. The event focuses on the theme of driving Business Transformation & Growth Through Partnerships, held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre. Visitors were invited to visit Adaptive Pay’s booth (B12) throughout the event, running from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the SME Centre@SMF.

As one of the best pre-approved solutions under the IMDA’s SMEs Go Digital programme, Adaptive Pay empowers local SMEs to enhance productivity with up to 50% support from the Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG). At Booth B12, Adaptive Pay’s team demonstrated how their modular, fully integrated platform features attendance tracking, leave and claims management, appraisal workflows, payroll processing, and mobile accessibility. Simplifying HR operations while ensuring compliance with IRAS, CPF, and MOM regulations.

Attendees experienced firsthand how Adaptive Pay delivers:

Transparent pricing with no hidden charges or annual increases.

High customizability is designed for each organisation’s unique workflows.

Outstanding local support, from onboarding to training and post-launch follow-up.

Seamless data integration with popular accounting tools like Xero, QuickBooks, and NetSuite

Reflecting on the event, the PR team at Adaptive Pay noted:

“The SME Centre Conference provided an excellent platform to connect with SMEs at the forefront of digital transformation. We were delighted to engage directly with businesses looking to streamline HR processes and to show them how Adaptive Pay can catalyse their growth through smarter, technology-driven HR management.”

Established in 2013, Adaptive Pay has become a trusted partner to over 800 businesses. By serving 40,000+ users and generating 500,000+ payslips annually, all while earning recognition such as the Best HR Management System (SMB) and maintaining ISO 27001:2013 certification for data security.

Adaptive Pay invites interested SMEs to visit their website or contact their team to learn more about bookable demos, grant eligibility, and onboarding details. Visit their website today. https://www.adaptivepay.com.sg/

About the company:

Adaptive Cloud Systems Pte Ltd is a groundbreaking cloud-based HRMS and payroll software that simplifies and automates HR and payroll management for Singapore businesses. The software adheres completely to Singapore’s employment laws and regulations, rendering it a highly suitable option for local businesses. A notable characteristic of Adaptive Pay is its user-friendly interface. The implementation of advanced security measures by Adaptive Pay guarantees the confidentiality and security of sensitive employee data.